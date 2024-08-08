Catalyte Hires Lindsey Ruszkowski as Chief Client Officer

Lindsey is hands down one of the most effective client services and operations leaders I've had the pleasure of working with. Post this

Catalyte stands at the intersection of AI, cloud, data and cybersecurity, helping companies navigate a rapidly evolving technology landscape. Its consultants are experts at identifying high-value business and technology activities and delivering practical, actionable roadmaps that organizations can quickly and easily implement. In addition to strategy, planning and other advisory services, Catalyte brings its long experience in project-based application development to translate strategy into workable solutions.

"The combination of Catalyte's consulting and development services, and ability to serve customers in an agile way, is the holistic solution companies need to gain and keep a competitive advantage," said Lindsey Ruszkowski, Catalyte's new chief client officer. "The team already has trusted relationships with clients and has so much depth to offer, given its longevity in the industry. I look forward to working with everyone to further these client connections and continue to expand Catalyte's values."

Organizations looking to transform their business can find more information on Catalyte's AI advisory, data and cloud services here, or contact Catalyte at [email protected].

About Catalyte

Catalyte is an AI-enabled workforce and technology consulting company. Its proprietary technology uses 200K data points to discover and develop high-potential talent. As a result, Catalyte offers employers tenacious, high-performing talent that increases productivity, quality and diversity metrics while reducing the total cost of talent. For more information, visit www.catalyte.io.

Media Contact

