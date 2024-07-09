Catalyte Launches Its New AI Advisory Services Offering

We're here to help organizations make sense of AI in a way that has a direct and immediate impact on their business. Post this

As part of the new AI advisory services, Catalyte is offering an two-day, intensive AI roadmap workshop. Customizable to an organization's specific requirements, the workshop is designed specifically for business leaders who want to understand more about AI. Attendees will leave with a full understanding of AI basics, practical examples of how AI is revolutionizing their market, ability to identify AI opportunities within their organization and a strategic planning roadmap for an AI initiative, including data requirements, technology stack, resource allocation and cost analysis.

"Many organizations are struggling with 'paralysis-by-analysis' when it comes to AI," said Chris Sorel, AI advisory practice lead at Catalyte. "We're here to help them make sense of AI in a way that has a direct and immediate impact on their business. What specific AI initiatives will benefit them the most? What skills do their employees need to implement them? What ethical, legal and security protocols do they need to develop that limit risk and keep their data safe and compliant? Those are the types of real-world solutions that Catalyte provides."

In addition to strategy, planning and other advisory services, Catalyte brings its long experience in project-based application development using AI technologies to help organizations implement AI for productivity, concierge and custom application development.

Organizations looking to transform their business through a better understanding and use cases for AI can find more information on Catalyte's AI advisory services here, or contact Catalyte at [email protected].

About Catalyte

Catalyte is an AI-enabled workforce and technology consulting company. Its proprietary technology uses 200K data points to discover and develop high-potential talent. As a result, Catalyte offers employers tenacious, high-performing talent that increases productivity, quality and diversity metrics while reducing the total cost of talent. For more information, visit www.catalyte.io.

Media Contact

Adam Curtis, Catalyte, 1 410.385.2500 1033, [email protected] , http://www.catalyte.io

SOURCE Catalyte