Catapult Becomes First Music Distributor to Integrate AI Disclosure Directly into Distribution Platform

"By giving artists and labels a simple, transparent way to disclose AI use at the point of delivery, we protect intellectual property, keep releases fully compliant with store guidelines, and help expand the overall market for creators who choose to work with these new tools." Post this

The update arrives as a growing number of digital music stores and streaming platforms are beginning to require clear disclosure of AI involvement. By building the requirement into the submission workflow itself, Catapult ensures every release it delivers already meets current and emerging platform rules. Failure to accurately disclose AI use can result in music being removed or taken down from stores and streaming services. Honesty is therefore the best policy to both protect the artist's release and to maintain long-term access to the platforms that drive revenue.

"AI is still in its early days in the music industry, but the volume of AI-assisted submissions is rising quickly," said Caleb Carruth, founder of Catapult. "We decided to lead rather than follow. By giving artists and labels a simple, transparent way to disclose AI use at the point of delivery, we protect intellectual property, keep releases fully compliant with store guidelines, and help expand the overall market for creators who choose to work with these new tools."

The company emphasized that the new disclosure fields are designed to support, not restrict, artists. Creators who use AI for artwork, composition assistance, vocal generation, or other elements can now declare that use accurately and move forward with confidence that their releases will be accepted by the platforms that increasingly demand such transparency.

Catapult views the feature as part of a broader commitment to growing the total opportunity for independent artists while maintaining the integrity of the music marketplace. By staying ahead of platform requirements, the distributor aims to reduce friction for its clients, safeguard intellectual-property rights, and ultimately help artists generate more revenue in an evolving landscape.

Catapult is an independent music distribution service that delivers releases to major streaming platforms and digital stores worldwide on behalf of artists and labels. Founded in 1997, the company focuses on accurate metadata, artist support, and practical tools that help creators navigate a rapidly changing industry.

For more information, visit https://www.catapultdistribution.com

Media Contact

Caleb Carruth, Catapult, 1 8448954236, [email protected], https://www.catapultdistribution.com/

SOURCE Catapult