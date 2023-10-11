Catapult Solutions Group and Catapult Healthcare Solutions ranked amongst the Fastest-Growing U.S Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts

Catapult Solutions Group (145) and Catapult Healthcare Solutions (45) have been ranked amongst the list of Fastest Growing Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) for 2023.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catapult Solutions Group and Catapult Healthcare Solutions have been ranked amongst the list of Fastest Growing Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Catapult Solutions Group secured the 145th position, while Catapult Healthcare Solutions soared to an impressive 45th spot. In 2022, Catapult Solutions Group was ranked #1 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firm and is grateful to rank again in 2023.

Staffing Industry Analysts, a globally recognized authority on workforce trends and staffing industry insights, compiles an annual list of the Fastest Growing Staffing Firms. These rankings highlight staffing companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth and performance in a competitive market. These rankings are calculated by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for US staffing revenue from 2018-2022, excluding acquisitions. This year 158 staffing firms qualified for the list.

Catapult Solutions Group and Catapult Healthcare Solutions have consistently demonstrated their commitment to providing clients with exceptional staffing solutions, which has driven their remarkable growth and this significant recognition by SIA.

Commenting on this achievement, Patrick Burke, CEO of Catapult Solutions Group said, "We are honored to be ranked #145 among the Fastest Growing Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our team. We are committed to delivering value-driven staffing solutions to our clients, and this recognition motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence."

Joseph Turner, President of Catapult Healthcare Solutions, expressed similar sentiments stating, "Being recognized on the SIA list of Fastest Growing Staffing Firms is a tremendous achievement for Catapult Healthcare Solutions. We are grateful to our talented staff, healthcare professionals and loyal clients for their support, which has allowed us to reach this milestone. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide the highest quality healthcare staffing services."

Both companies have consistently adapted to evolving industry trends and client needs, offering a wide range of staffing solutions that encompass IT, healthcare, and other sectors. Their commitment to excellence, customer-centric approach, and continuous improvement have earned them a reputation for delivering exceptional staffing services.

Catapult Solutions Group and Catapult Healthcare Solutions are excited to celebrate these remarkable accomplishments and look forward to further growth and innovation in the staffing industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Olivia Burke

Marketing and Communications Lead

Catapult Solutions Group & Catapult Healthcare Solutions

[email protected]

214-932-2998

About Catapult Solutions Group:

Catapult Solutions Group is a leading staffing and workforce solutions provider, serving a diverse range of industries. With a commitment to excellence, Catapult Solutions Group offers staffing solutions tailored to clients' needs, including IT, engineering, skilled trades, light industrial, federal services, and more. Learn more at http://www.catapultsg.com.

About Catapult Healthcare Solutions:

Catapult Healthcare Solutions specializes in providing top-tier healthcare staffing services, including temporary, travel, and permanent placement solutions for healthcare facilities nationwide. With a team of experienced professionals, Catapult Healthcare Solutions is dedicated to delivering high-quality staffing solutions to the healthcare industry. Learn more at http://www.catapulthealthcare.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts:

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is a globally recognized research and advisory firm specializing in workforce trends, staffing industry insights, and data analytics. SIA provides valuable resources and information to staffing companies and professionals to help them navigate the ever-evolving staffing industry landscape.

Media Contact

Olivia Burke, Catapult Solutions Group, 2149322998, [email protected], catapultsg.com

SOURCE Catapult Solutions Group