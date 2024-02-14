Catapult Solutions Group Named a Workday Partner to drive transformation and value for businesses across the U.S

Catapult Solutions Group, a renowned provider of staff augmentation and training services, today announced a partnership with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catapult Solutions Group, a renowned provider of staff augmentation and training services, today announced a partnership with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

This partnership brings together Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with Catapult Solutions Group's expertise in staff augmentation and training services, creating a powerful combination that will help drive transformation and value for businesses across the United States.

Catapult Solutions Group's industry knowledge and extensive experience in staffing and solutions will enable businesses to seamlessly navigate workforce challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth.

"We are excited to partner with Workday to deliver unparalleled value to our clients," said Chris Lester, Chief Revenue Officer of Catapult Solutions Group. "Workday, along with our combined strengths in human capital management, staff augmentation, and training services, will empower organizations to thrive in today's competitive market and foster a workforce that is agile, skilled, and ready for the challenges of tomorrow."

This partnership will focus on three key areas:

Leveraging Workday HCM to provide businesses with strategic insights and tools to manage their workforce more effectively, from talent acquisition to retirement.

Staff Augmentation services to help organizations scale their workforce quickly and efficiently, ensuring they have the right talent in the right roles to drive success.

Comprehensive training programs designed to maximize the adoption and utilization of Workday, enhancing user competency, and driving operational excellence.

Catapult Solutions Group is committed to collaborating with Workday to foster a community of innovation and excellence, helping businesses unlock their full potential and achieve success in the digital age.

About Catapult Solutions Group

Catapult Solutions Group is a renowned provider of staff augmentation and training services, helping organizations navigate workforce challenges and drive business success. With a strong focus on innovation and excellence, Catapult Solutions Group delivers tailored solutions that empower businesses to achieve their goals. Learn more at https://catapultsg.com/

