Catarina Hansson unveils magical adventure in 'The Tale of Oknytt & Gray Gnomes'

HÖRBY, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magic and adventure await young readers as Catarina Hansson announces the release of "The Tale of Oknytt & Gray Gnomes" (published by AuthorHouse UK), the first installment in the thrilling "Ella Trilogy."

Set in the enchanting world of Nordanland, the story unfolds with Tora, a powerful seid and healer, slowly discovering her extraordinary abilities. As the blood moon rises, the evil Witchmaster seeks to seize control of Nordanland, presenting a formidable challenge for Tora and her friends. Will they be able to stop him?

"The Tale of Oknytt & Gray Gnomes" offers readers an engaging storytelling with its present-tense narrative style, creating a sense of being right there alongside the characters in their adventurous exploits. The story masterfully blends traditional fairy tales with Nordic folklore, bringing to life a world filled with talking animals, evil wizards, and fun ways to resolve conflicts.

Hansson states, "In these troubled times, children need a moment of escape from reality, an opportunity to dream away to a world full of fantastic creatures. Stimulating children's imagination is important and helps them in their development. A fairy tale trains the memory, promotes language development, expands the vocabulary, follows events in a chronological order, and increases the desire for reading..."

"The Tale of Oknytt & Gray Gnomes" was first published in May 2023 and is available for purchase at https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/846237-the-tale-of-oknytt-gray-gnomes.

"The Tale of Oknytt & Gray Gnomes"

By Catarina Hansson

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 108 pages | ISBN 9798823082556

E-Book | 108 pages | ISBN 9798823082549

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Catarina Hansson is a Swedish author who has written several books, both fiction stories and teaching aids. Some of the books have also been published in Norway and the Netherlands, among others. She has worked as a teacher and an editor but is also an artist.

