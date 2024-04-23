Catawba College Chooses Unimarket to Streamline Procurement and Advance Sustainability Leadership

"Unimarket's spend management platform will help us streamline our procurement process and empower us to make more environmentally conscious choices," said Marcus Buckley, Interim VP of Finance and Administration at Catawba College. Post this

Catawba College selected Unimarket for its long-standing record of helping higher education institutions transform their spend management processes, drive savings, and eliminate maverick spending. Unimarket's extensive experience and commitment to customer success solidified Catawba's confidence in its ability to deliver a source-to-pay solution that aligns with the college's goals.

"Unimarket's alignment with our carbon neutrality goals made them the right partner for our e-procurement solution," said Marcus Buckley, Interim VP of Finance and Administration at Catawba College. "Unimarket's spend management platform will help us streamline our procurement process and empower us to make more environmentally conscious choices."

"We are committed to helping Catawba College advance their commitment to the environment while simultaneously transforming their source-to-pay processes across every department, said Phil Kenney, CEO at Unimarket. "Unimarket is a strong advocate for carbon neutrality and sustainability practices, and we are confident that our spend management software platform will also positively impact Catawba College's business outcomes by reducing costs, managing spend, and making their procurement processes more efficient for everyone in the organization."

About Catawba College

Founded in 1851, Catawba College is a four-year, private, liberal arts college located in Salisbury, N.C. Ranked as one of the best regional colleges in the South, Catawba is known for its intellectual rigor, dedicated faculty, beautiful campus, and strong commitment to sustainability and the environment. The College offers more than 70 undergraduate and four graduate programs allowing students to explore diverse interests and create their own academic pathway. Additional information is available at catawba.edu.

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of spend management and e-procurement software solutions. Turning chaos into clarity, Unimarket's comprehensive spend management suite significantly improves visibility, enables compliance, and eliminates maverick spending, transforming the source-to-pay processes of global organizations.

Recognized for its industry-leading customer support, Unimarket's easy-to-use cloud-based solution connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with sourcing, purchasing, contracts, invoice management, and payments — all in one integrated spend management platform.

Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries, including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit Unimarket.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

