Catbird Exits Beta with 300,000 Users and $100K ARR, Poised to Upend Pinterest, Shutterstock and Canva with Its AI-Powered Visual Branding Tool

David Polanco, Chief Creative Officer at Catbird, speaks to this evolution: "From the outset of the recent generative revolution, we recognized AI's power to democratize visual design. Our organic growth underscores the massive demand for tools that aren't just intuitive, but groundbreaking and fun to play with. Catbird is leading this monumental industry shift with an AI-first, product-led approach, as our team is endlessly passionate about delivering state-of-the-art technology to everyday people who don't have time to become experts themselves.

Here's a glimpse into what makes Catbird revolutionary:

AI-Powered Stock Images: Users describe their vision, and Catbird synthesizes 50+ AI image models to transform their ideas into stunning, photorealistic, artistic visuals in seconds.

Commercial-Ready Creations: Every Catbird-generated image is crafted for commercial use, eliminating copyright and licensing complications.

User-Friendly Interface: Seamlessly merging standout features and UI from industry giants like Pinterest and Canva, Catbird offers a mobile-friendly, full-stack experience that's both intuitive and unparalleled.

In an age where visual branding is paramount, Catbird is more than just another tool – it's a catalyst for creativity. Offering everyone access to the pinnacle of AI-driven design, Catbird assures a world where superior visual branding is not just a luxury but a standard.

Some popular use cases for Catbird images from the beta community have been branded social media headers and thumbnails, event flyers and invitations, fashion design graphics and concepts, music album cover art, Etsy and merch product designs, website and landing page visuals, presentation deck visuals, NFT artwork, cell phone wallpapers, posters, art prints, memes, and more.

As it opens its doors to the public, Catbird promises more features, tutorials, and a robust community eager to usher newcomers into the future of AI-infused design.

Discover the future of design and stay connected at https://www.catbird.ai

About Catbird:

Catbird is on a mission to reshape the digital branding and design landscape. Its AI-driven platform promises unmatched quality, accessibility, and innovation, firmly placing Catbird at the vanguard of the creative tool evolution.

