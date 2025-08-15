Catbnb Announces Launch of Private Cat Boarding Service in Orange County, California

"This Catbnb residence has been uniquely modified and outfitted to become the first-ever true Catbnb for cats only", said Jane Madison, cofounder of Catbnb Post this

Catbnb commonly refers to itself as "The Official Catbnb", and probably for good reason. This Catbnb home has a 30ft cat-run with exercise ramps, among many other things. The company is truly making it possible for people to travel to Southern California with their cats, as well as providing a safe place for people's cats for whatever the situation may be. "It's hard to price tag on giving people peace-of-mind when it comes their cats", said the Cofounder.

"The main reasons we started Catbnb is because the current boarding places for cats nationwide have extremely small cages for the cats, and it's almost sad to see the cats crammed inside these little cubical glass rooms", said Madison. "Most cat boarding facilities will never show you detailed pictures of their cages as they are very small, bordering on being inhumane. At Catbnb, we have the largest in the country", said Madison. "Another reason for starting Catbnb is because cat sitters are just too unreliable these days. Too often, people return home early from their vacation because their cat sitter had disappeared on them".

Whether you are traveling with your cat-companion to Southern California, or if you need a trusted place to bring your cat for an extended stay, Catbnb may be the only safe choice. For those who have not already done so, we would encourage you to visit the company's website at www.catbnb.net.

Media Contact

Ryan Evans, Catbnb, 1 714-396-7315, [email protected], www.catbnb.net

SOURCE Catbnb