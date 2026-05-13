Catch Light Productions Celebrates 1st Anniversary of BrandLink Brand Portals

In an era where a franchise location in one city can go rogue due to a branding error, consolidation isn't just nice to have — it's essential," Theriot adds. "A strong brand differentiates offerings and drives revenue. Our platform ensures that all aspects of your brand remain intact, no matter how far your business spreads." Post this

"BrandLink emerged from three decades of experience with clients who faced challenges in managing their brands across disparate tools like cloud storage and spreadsheets," says Howard Theriot, Founder of Catch Light Productions (www.catchlight.com) and creator of BrandLink. "Consequently, various aspects of the brand were frequently neglected or overlooked. Our portal seamlessly integrates all brand management functions into a single, user-friendly online platform."

A Single Source of Truth Unlike static file repositories, BrandLink's Brand Portals are fully managed services that evolve with the client. Key capabilities include:

Brand Standards: The brand portal serves as a central hub for all brand-related resources — including guidelines, logos, images, templates, and more. Teams can easily access these assets to produce consistent content. It streamlines collaboration and ensures everyone has the latest, most accurate materials.

Creative Assets: Streamlined asset management preserves brand consistency while efficiently overseeing creative projects. BrandLink's centralized asset library simplifies asset discovery, removing the need to search disconnected file systems or recreate assets from scratch. The resulting efficiency enables creative teams to concentrate on developing new ideas and producing higher-quality content.

Style Guides: Style guides are comprehensive documents that direct brand presentation across mediums, covering visual design, language, and grammar preferences. BrandLink's style guides streamline the creative process, ensure consistency, build brand recognition, and enable teams to create meaningful experiences.

Fully Managed Platform: The service provides a fully functional website hosted in an isolated environment for each BrandLink brand portal. Sites are mobile-responsive, cross-browser compatible, scalable, secure, and data-protected. BrandLink handles server administration so teams can focus on building a great brand.

"In an era where a franchise location in one city can go rogue due to a branding error, consolidation isn't just nice to have — it's essential," Theriot adds. "A strong brand differentiates offerings and drives revenue. Our platform ensures that all aspects of your brand remain intact, no matter how far your business spreads."

For more information or to explore the platform, visit brandlink.io or try the live demo at demo.brandlink.io.

Media Contact

Howard Theriot, Catch Light Productions, 1 512-934-4389, [email protected], www.brandlink.io

SOURCE Catch Light Productions