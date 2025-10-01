Catch the SAKE Breeze: Six Leading Houston Restaurants Celebrate Japanese Sake This October

"Catch the SAKE Breeze invites Houston to discover sake's refreshing, versatile flavors at six top restaurants this October." Post this

"While Japanese cuisine has become widely available across Houston, opportunities to experience authentic Japanese sake remain limited," said Taiki Sawabe, Director of JFOODO Los Angeles. "Not limited to hot sake, Japanese sake offers a wide variety of ways to be enjoyed. By partnering with six outstanding restaurants across the city, we aim to create new opportunities for Houstonians to taste and enjoy Japanese sake in ways that highlight its refreshing and versatile qualities. October will be the perfect month to celebrate Japanese food and drink."

The campaign will officially commence on October 1, World Sake Day, with events hosted at Azumi, KAZZAN, IKTO, and ZEN. Each restaurant will offer a unique experience for guests to enjoy Japanese sake.

On October 9th, Christian Suzuki — a renowned bartender featured on Netflix's Drink Masters, nominated for Bartender of the Year by Tales of the Cocktail (2022 & 2023), and winner of the Rising Star Award from StarChefs Magazine (2022) will appear as a special guest bartender at Hando / Kanpai Club - SPRING BRANCH and KUU, offering innovative sake cocktails.

Restaurant details:

Azumi | 4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G130 Houston, TX | azumirestaurant.com

Special sake flight menu available throughout October.

World Sake Day Event: Wednesday, October 1st. Offering crispy rice tuna to customers who order off the special sake menu.





KAZZAN | 191 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007 | kazzanramenhtx.com

Special sake flights and a sake cocktail menu are available throughout October.

World Sake Day Event: Launch Event: Wednesday, October 1st. Offering small bites (chicken karaage, takoyaki, edamame, or fries) to customers who order off the special sake menu.





IKTO | 1221 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008 | iktohtx.com

Special sake flight and sake pairing menu available throughout October.

World Sake Day Event: Wednesday, October 1st. Offering 2 Takoyaki to customers who order off the special sake menu.





ZEN |2015 S Shepherd Dr #700, Houston, TX 77019 | zenjapaneseizakaya.com

Special sake pairing menu available throughout October.

World Sake Day Event: Wednesday, October 1st. Offering small bites (kinpira gobo or lotus root with spicy cod roe) to customers who order off the special sake menu.





Hando / Kanpai Club | handohtx.com

Special sake flight with three small food plates, and a sake cocktail from a recipe by Christian Suzuki, available throughout October at two locations.

SPRING BRANCH | 8211 Long Point Rd, Suite C, Houston, TX 77055

HEIGHTS | 518 W 11th St, Suite 500, Houston, TX 77008

Guest Bartender Event at SPRING BRANCH: Thursday, October 9th, 8:30–11:00 PM. Bartender Christian Suzuki will be at the bar serving a sake cocktail — for one day only, making this a truly special experience.





KUU | 947 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 770244 | kuurestaurant.com

Special sake flight and sake cocktails available, including a sake cocktail from a recipe by Christian Suzuki, available throughout October.

Guest Bartender Event: Thursday, October 9th, 5:00–7:30 PM. Bartender Christian Suzuki will be at the bar serving a sake cocktail — for one day only, making this a truly special experience.

ABOUT JFOODO

JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) was established in 2017 as part of JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) to promote the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products. By branding and widely promoting Japanese food, JFOODO aims to increase awareness of Japanese cuisine and cultivate fans worldwide, contributing to the global spread of Japan's food culture.

