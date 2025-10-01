Catch the SAKE Breeze: Six Leading Miami Restaurants Celebrate Japanese Sake This October

"Catch the SAKE Breeze invites Miami to discover sake's refreshing, versatile flavors at six top restaurants this October." Post this

"While Japanese cuisine has become widely available across Miami, opportunities to experience authentic Japanese sake remain limited," said Taiki Sawabe, Director of JFOODO Los Angeles. "Not limited to hot sake, Japanese sake offers a wide variety of ways to be enjoyed. By partnering with six outstanding restaurants across the city, we aim to create new opportunities for Miamians to taste and enjoy Japanese sake in ways that highlight its refreshing and versatile qualities. October will be the perfect month to celebrate Japanese food and drink."

The campaign will officially commence on October 1, World Sake Day, with events hosted at KAORI, MIA Market (in collaboration with Yacchan, Miami Nice, and Atomica), Osaka, and Tanuki River Landing. Each restaurant will present a unique experience for guests to discover and enjoy Japanese sake.

On October 11th, Christian Suzuki — a renowned bartender featured on Netflix's Drink Masters, nominated for Bartender of the Year by Tales of the Cocktail (2022 & 2023), and winner of the Rising Star Award from StarChefs Magazine (2022) — will appear as a special guest bartender at OMAKAI sushi - Wynwood and Pari Pari, offering innovative sake cocktails.

Restaurant details:

KAORI | 871 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130| kaorimiami.com/

Special sake flight and sake pairing menu throughout October.

World Sake Day Event: Wednesday, October 1st. Offering an exclusive sake pairing alongside Kaori's starter.





MIA Market collaborated with Yacchan, Miami Nice, and Atomica | 140 NE 39th St #241, Miami, FL 33137 | miamarket.com

Special sake pairings featuring dishes from Yacchan, Miami Nice, and Atomica, available throughout October.

World Sake Day Event: Wednesday, October 1st. Ticketed sake tastings with guided explanations at the booth. (Tickets available from here.)





Osaka | 1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131 | osakanikkei.com/miami/

Special sake menu and "Kikizake" (sake tasting) experience available throughout October.

World Sake Day Event: Wednesday, October 1st. A sake flight will be offered with complimentary canapés for presale ticket holders, or paired with a small dish,snack, or light meal for walk-ins. A sake sommelier will be on-site throughout the event to promote and provide education about sake.





Tanuki River Landing | 1420 NW N River Dr, Miami, FL 33125 | tanukimiami.com

Special sake flight menu with a food pairing of your choice of finger food available throughout October.

World Sake Day Event: Wednesday, October 1st. Offering an October sake flight paired with finger-food favorites like chicken & pork gyozas, salted edamame, fried spring rolls, shrimp tempura, or sashimi bites.





OMAKAI sushi | omakai.com/locations/

Special sake pairing, along with a sake cocktail from a recipe by Christian Suzuki, available throughout October at four locations.

Wynwood | 2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Doral | 5675 NW 87th Ave #106, Doral, FL 33178

Coconut Grove | 3304 Mary Street, Miami, FL 33133

Aventura | 18831 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura, FL 33180 unit 220

Guest Bartender Event at Wynwood: Saturday, October 11th, 8:30 PM - 11:00 PM: Bartender Christian Suzuki will be at the bar serving a sake cocktail — for one day only, making this a truly special experience.





Pari Pari | 127 NW 27th St Suite 105, Miami, FL 33127 | pariparimiami.com/

A pairing experience of PariPari's course menu with a sake cocktail from a recipe by Christian Suzuki available throughout October.

Guest Bartender Event: Saturday, October 11th, 5:00–7:30 PM. Bartender Christian Suzuki will be at the bar serving a sake cocktail — for one day only, making this a truly special experience.

Links:

Website URL: https://japan-food.jetro.go.jp/sake/us-s/index.html

Official Instagram account: @sake_breeze

ABOUT JFOODO

JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) was established in 2017 as part of JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) to promote the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products. By branding and widely promoting Japanese food, JFOODO aims to increase awareness of Japanese cuisine and cultivate fans worldwide, contributing to the global spread of Japan's food culture.

Media Contact

Riki Yamaguchi, JFOODO, 1 (310)596-8045, [email protected], https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/jfoodo/

SOURCE JFOODO