"Catching Giants" Makes U.S. Broadcast Premiere on Public Television & the PBS App

"Everyone loves giraffes, but very few people realize how quickly many populations have disappeared" Post this

Watch the trailer: https://vimeo.com/220655480

Filmed across South Africa's Rooipoort Nature Reserve and led by renowned giraffe researcher Dr. Francois Deacon of the University of the Free State, the expedition sets out to collar 20 wild giraffes — including adult bulls, never before collared at this scale. Along the way, the team seeks to achieve a scientific first: collecting viable reproductive samples from free-ranging male giraffes — research that could help preserve the species' genetic diversity for generations to come.

"Everyone loves giraffes, but very few people realize how quickly many populations have disappeared," said Ashley Scott Davison, director & producer of "Catching Giants". "Our goal was to create a film that combines cinematic wildlife storytelling with real science — allowing audiences to experience the danger, the excitement, and the hope behind conservation efforts in Africa."

"The story for giraffes is far from over," said Dr. Francois Deacon, the expedition's lead researcher. "The world is slowly beginning to learn that giraffes are indeed in danger. But the next question is: what are we all going to do about it?"

"Catching Giants" has earned awards at the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival, Catalina Film Festival, Perth Christian Film Festival, the Vegas Movie Awards, Documentaries without Borders International Film Festival, Changing Face International Film Festival, and Tulum World Environment Film Festival; with official selections in more than a dozen festivals worldwide.

"Catching Giants" airs on participating PBS stations beginning August 2026 and will stream via the PBS App at: https://www.pbs.org/show/catching-giants/ Check local listings for exact air dates and times in your area.

High-resolution stills, screeners, and interviews with the Director & Producer are available upon request.

About "Catching Giants"

"Catching Giants" is an award-winning feature documentary that follows one of the world's most ambitious giraffe conservation expeditions. Through unprecedented access to leading wildlife researchers, the film documents groundbreaking science, extraordinary fieldwork, and the urgent effort to understand and protect one of Africa's most iconic—and increasingly threatened—species.

About iniosante

Based in Texas, www.iniosante.com creates premium documentary films and television series exploring wildlife, history, science, and the natural world. Its productions have appeared on PBS, NatGeo, and international broadcasters – combining cinematic storytelling with educational impact.

About Woodlenut Nonprofit

As a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit documentary & TV production house, www.woodlenut.org crafts films and series that delve into wonder, truth, and meaning – nurturing projects that speak to the heart and serve the world. Woodlenut exists to remind us that stories are living things; capable of taking root, spreading light, and growing change that lasts.

About Austin PBS

Since 1962, Austin PBS has been a part of Central Texas, delivering programs that educate, entertain, and inspire. As the only locally owned and operated nonprofit public television station in Central Texas, Austin PBS uses its unique position to serve as a bridge to the community and provide essential services to 3 million potential viewers in more than 20 counties across the region.

Austin PBS broadcasts 35,000 hours of curated content across four channels, devoted to education, arts and culture, and news and public affairs. We also provide a safe space for kids to learn and grow through our Austin PBS KIDS 24/7 channel. The station is home to beloved, award-winning Austin PBS Original series such as Austin City Limits, Overheard with Evan Smith, Central Texas Gardener, as well as the Regional Lone Star Emmy®-nominated weekly news and feature program Austin InSight, which blends in-depth reporting, incisive interviews, and Austin PBS's signature storytelling style as part of our expanded commitment to news and public affairs.

Tune into Austin PBS through one of our 4 channels, or stream online with the PBS App. Become a member and receive Austin PBS Passport, which gives station supporters access to even more content online—binge entire series before they air or catch up on programs you may have missed.

Media Contact

Ashley Scott Davison, iniosante inc, 1 210-557-7469, [email protected], https://www.iniosante.com/

SOURCE iniosante inc