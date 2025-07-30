Cate Galea Recognized on City & State's 2025 'Trailblazers in Healthcare' List

Catherine E. "Cate" Galea, of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Health Care & FDA Practice in Philadelphia, was named to City & State Pennsylvania's 2025 "Trailblazers in Healthcare" list.

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catherine E. "Cate" Galea, of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Health Care & FDA Practice in Philadelphia, was named to City & State Pennsylvania's 2025 "Trailblazers in Healthcare" list. City & State notes that "From government investigations to health care mergers, licensing issues to fraud complaints, Cate Galea is a go-to resource on health law for clients at Greenberg Traurig."

According to City & State, the annual list recognizes professionals "who ensure the well-being of Pennsylvania's residents, medical infrastructure, and health workforce."

Galea leverages her graduate degree in public health along with nearly a decade of experience across health care regulatory, compliance, transactional, and enforcement matters to advise clients on the laws that govern health data, including HIPAA, interoperability and information blocking regulations, Part 2, and similar state laws. Galea regularly handles responses to government investigations, policy drafting and implementation, and matters related to digital health and medical technology.

An active member of the community, Galea is an adjunct professor of health law and privacy at her alma mater, Drexel University's Thomas R. Kline School of Law. She also has been recognized by The Legal 500 US for her work in the health care sector.

