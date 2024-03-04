Caterpillar and Simformotion™ LLC extend Global Licensing Agreement for Cat® Simulators

"We will continue our focus of using technology to design Cat Simulators that directly affect safety training, increase operator productivity and reduce machine maintenance costs for years to come," says Lara Aaron, Simformotion CEO. Post this

"For the last 15 years, we've been working together to develop Cat Simulators for the construction, mining and forestry industries. We will continue our focus of using technology to design Cat Simulators that directly affect safety training, increase operator productivity and reduce machine maintenance costs for years to come," says Lara Aaron, Simformotion CEO.

The latest training simulator systems include the Backhoe Loader and Hydraulic Mining Shovel which feature authentic Cat controls and the ability to convert models from one to another on the same base unit.

Companion curriculum, SimScholars™, are available for each model. The online curriculums are a one-to-one match to Cat Simulators training exercises and include instructor guidance, videos, lessons, quizzes, and more, which can be used in the classroom or remotely.

Caterpillar and Simformotion are committed to using simulation technology to elevate heavy equipment training, increase safety, and reduce machine wear and tear.

