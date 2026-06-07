CathCAD® Surpasses 400,000 Executed Simulation Models and Announces Release of V3.5 Software Engine with Enhanced Accuracy for Low-Durometer Catheter Constructions

"Crossing 400,000 executed models represents an important validation of the trust our licensed users place in CathCAD®," said Dr. Ron Roth, President of Roth Technologies. Post this

Since its introduction in 2012, CathCAD® has supported engineering teams in accelerating development cycles, reducing physical prototyping requirements, and improving understanding of catheter mechanical behavior through advanced computational methods.

The achievement of 400,000+ executed models demonstrates the growing reliance on simulation-driven development methodologies throughout the catheter and interventional device industry.

"Crossing 400,000 executed models represents an important validation of the trust our licensed users place in CathCAD®," said Dr. Ron Roth, President of Roth Technologies. "Our users continue to expand the boundaries of catheter design by leveraging computational tools earlier in development, reducing iteration cycles and increasing engineering confidence."

Alongside this milestone, Roth Technologies is introducing CathCAD® Software Engine Version 3.5, a significant update focused on improving simulation performance for low-durometer catheter constructions.

Version 3.5 includes enhancements to the underlying computational engine intended to provide:

Improved predictive accuracy for low-durometer polymer catheter structures

Enhanced modeling stability across highly compliant multilayer constructions

Better representation of material interaction effects in soft catheter architectures

Increased confidence during early-stage design optimization and evaluation

Improved consistency across broad catheter geometry and material combinations

A distinguishing characteristic of CathCAD® is that the software engine is fully developed, maintained, and controlled by Roth Technologies. Unlike platforms that rely on externally licensed simulation kernels or generalized mechanical solvers, CathCAD® utilizes proprietary computational methodologies engineered specifically for catheter design applications.

The computational foundations of the CathCAD® engine incorporate algorithmic approaches derived from composite laminate analysis methodologies originally advanced within aerospace engineering research and adapted for catheter and multilayer medical device simulation environments. These methods have been extended and refined by Roth Technologies to address the unique multilayer process behavior associated with modern catheter constructions.

Version 3.5 represents the continued evolution of this internally developed simulation framework, with particular emphasis on improving predictive performance in low-durometer and highly compliant catheter architectures, where conventional generalized modeling approaches may experience reduced fidelity.

"Maintaining full ownership and control of the CathCAD® simulation engine enables Roth Technologies to innovate rapidly and implement targeted improvements that directly address the engineering challenges encountered by catheter developers," added Dr. Roth.

CathCAD® continues to support engineers developing advanced catheter systems through a computational environment focused on accelerating innovation while reducing development risk.

About CathCAD®

CathCAD® is a specialized computational engineering platform designed to support catheter design, simulation, and development. The platform enables engineers to evaluate catheter performance virtually, reducing reliance on physical prototypes and accelerating product development workflows through internally developed simulation technologies and advanced computational methods.

Media Contact

Ron Roth, Ph.D., Roth Technologies, LLC, 1 2103809890, [email protected], https://www.cathcad.comn

SOURCE Roth Technologies, LLC