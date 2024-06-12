Catherine Allen-Walters announces the release of 'Near the Danube Bridge'

New memoir tells the true story of the Hartig and Kirchner families as they struggle, love and heal amid the horrors of war

ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catherine Allen-Walters, deeply engrossed in the exploration of diverse global religions and cultures, readily accepted Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo's request to chronicle the authentic account of Lentulo's father. This enthusiastic agreement marks her debut in the publishing world with the unveiling of "Near the Danube Bridge: A Story of Faith, Courage, and Endurance" (published by Archway Publishing).

Kalman Hartig (1930-2021), born into affluence in the former Kingdom of Yugoslavia, was exposed to music, art, and literature at a young age. Embracing the American Seventh-day Adventist movement during the upheavals of war-torn Europe, he grappled with the challenges of upholding his religious convictions in communist Yugoslavia. He believed that he had proven his faithfulness to God after enduring a two-year hard labor sentence as a conscientious objector. But little did he know what hardships lay ahead. Hermina (Minka) Kirchner had her own horrific experiences of WWII. Together, they formed a family and navigated an entirely new threat, which called upon every ounce of faith, courage and endurance to overcome and escape.

While most World War II history books have predominantly focused on the Holocaust, Western Europe and Japan, "Near the Danube Bridge" sheds light on the decades of trials and dangers experienced by various ethnicities in the Balkans. The story of Hartig and Kirchner families hopes to provide readers with new insights into these parts of history that are often overlooked.

"I want readers to realize it is a true story, recreated through the writings and speeches Kalman Hartig presented to Adventist congregations as well as interviews with people who knew Kalman and Minka," the author states. "Many people, I believe, will be able to see themselves reflected in the characters of Kalman and Minka. We've all faced our own struggles – some more difficult than others. It's a story about family, hardships, anger, and joy. It's all there."

"Near the Danube Bridge: A Story of Faith, Courage, and Endurance"

By Catherine Allen-Walters

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 332 pages | ISBN 9781665750516

E-Book | 332 pages | ISBN 9781665750523

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Catherine Allen-Walters, a seasoned violinist, has a bachelor's degree in music and a master's in humanities. She has studied the history of religions and historical literature having always held fascination with world cultures, ethnicities, and people's varying degrees of religious adherence and differing beliefs. She works as a private tutor and violin instructor, and enjoys crocheting in her spare time. Allen-Walters resides in Escondido, California, with her husband, their dog, and two cats.

Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo created the concept and provided the documents, interviews, and research for this book. She is a licensed real estate agent and enjoys the excitement of the real estate industry. She is an enthusiastic vocalist and performs regularly with the prestigious Bonner Singers, and periodically with the Fallbrook Chorale. Born in Serbia and raised in Germany, Lentulo remains fluent in German, maintaining a strong connection with her roots through the San Diego North County Deutscher Stammtisch. She resides in Fallbrook, California, with her husband and two dogs.

