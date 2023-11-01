Catherine M. Croke, DBA, Elected to Product Stewardship Society Board of Directors

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) and The Acta Group (Acta®) are pleased to announce that Catherine M. Croke, DBA, Director of Product Stewardship and Regulatory Affairs, has been elected to serve on the Product Stewardship Society's (PSS) Board of Directors for the 2023 – 2026 term.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) and The Acta Group (Acta®) are pleased to announce that Catherine M. Croke, DBA, Director of Product Stewardship and Regulatory Affairs, has been elected to serve on the Product Stewardship Society's (PSS) Board of Directors for the 2023 – 2026 term. PSS President Lisa Marie Nespoli, CPPS, said of the newly elected directors: "These accomplished figures have earned recognition as leaders in product stewardship, and we are eager to tap into their talents, knowledge, and passion to further advance the Product Stewardship Society."
Dr. Croke is a highly experienced professional with more than three decades of success executing product stewardship and regulatory compliance programs within global specialty chemicals and materials companies. Her regulatory oversight has included a broad range of applications and chemistries, including food and feed additives; soaps, detergents, and cleaners; petrochemicals and fuel additives; and water treatment chemicals. Dr. Croke is a certified compliance auditor for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 and 14001 standards, for safety and product stewardship protocols specifically related to the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), and is a Global EHS Credentialing® (Board of Environmental, Health and Safety Auditor Certifications) RC14001®/RCMS® lead auditor. She is a Doctor of Business Administration and holds an MS in Environmental Protection & Safety Management and a BS in Pharmacology & Toxicology.
About the Product Stewardship Society (PSS)
Founded in 2012, PSS is the professional organization for product stewards, empowering and inspiring a global community of professionals who work collaboratively to drive safer and more sustainable products and innovate better solutions for consumers, employees, companies, and the planet. PSS is an affiliate of the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA). For more information, visit http://www.productstewards.org.
About Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Located in Washington, D.C., B&C is a law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product regulation and approval and associated business issues. Additional information is available at http://www.lawbc.com.
About The Acta Group
Acta, the consulting affiliate of B&C with offices in Washington, D.C., Brussels, Belgium, and Manchester, United Kingdom, offers expertise with regulatory programs and chemical product approvals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Asia, and Eurasia. Acta supports clients' products from concept to approval so they get to market quickly and efficiently. Additional information is available at http://www.actagroup.com.
