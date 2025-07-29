Catholic Coach Uses Gov't Power Against Protestant Churches: Federal Suit

For 17 years, Catholic Coach Bob Henriquez coached the 'Crusaders'. Now he's crusading against Protestant churches, deciding we aren't religious enough for equal treatment. Last I checked, the Constitution ensures that only God gets to make that kind of determination. Post this

The Government Contradiction

The case centers on an impossible government contradiction: The State of Florida officially designated Faith Action Church property as a "religious physical place" in October 2024, while Henriquez denied the identical property's religious tax exemption six months later, claiming insufficient evidence of religious use.

"The same government cannot call property 'religious' and 'not religious' simultaneously," said Pastor Jordan. "When a former Catholic coach uses his government position to decide Protestant churches aren't religious enough, every faith community in America should be concerned."

Catholic Coach vs Protestant Pastor

Bob Henriquez spent 17 years as head football coach at Tampa Catholic High School, leading the Catholic "Crusaders" to state championships. As Property Appraiser, court documents detail alleged barriers for Protestant churches seeking religious exemptions, including multiple false statements by Henriquez's office claiming the church "was not the owner of record" despite public records showing continuous ownership since April 2024.

Alleged Evidence Obstruction

The discrimination case escalated when Pastor Jordan requested public records that could prove alleged systematic bias patterns. Under Florida Statute Chapter 119, government officials are legally required to produce responsive public records - compliance is mandatory, not optional.

Email tracking technology revealed Henriquez's office opened the transparency request 68 times while producing zero documents over 12 days - apparent obstruction of evidence relevant to the active federal case despite clear legal obligations.

"When government officials look at evidence requests 68 times but produce nothing, that raises serious questions about what they're hiding," Jordan said. "Florida law requires them to turn over these records. This behavior suggests they know their alleged discrimination violates the Florida Constitution."

National Religious Freedom Implications

The federal case raises critical questions about government officials allegedly using their positions for denominational discrimination. Legal experts note the case could establish precedent protecting religious organizations nationwide from arbitrary government bias.

The lawsuit alleges violations of First Amendment Free Exercise and Establishment Clauses, Fourteenth Amendment Equal Protection and Due Process, the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, and Florida's Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Constitutional Stakes and Supreme Court Potential

As the case potentially advances through appeals courts toward the Supreme Court, it could establish landmark precedent for religious freedom protections. The combination of denominational bias, evidence tampering, and federal civil rights violations creates multiple constitutional issues of national significance.

"This case will determine whether elected officials can allegedly use government power for religious discrimination, then obstruct transparency when challenged," Jordan said. "Every American who values religious freedom should be watching this federal case."

Case Documents and Evidence: Complete 43-page federal complaint with exhibits, email tracking evidence, and court filings are available for media review at Case Files Here.

Website: Additional case information and updates available at Church V State.

Faith Action Church focuses on combating America's post-COVID loneliness epidemic through faith-based home churches while starting churches in Tokyo, Japan and orphanages in the Philippines.

About Pastor Joshua Jordan:

Joshua Jordan retired from business at age 36 after being mentored by top business leaders and building several successful companies. Since then, he has focused on building Action Church, supporting US and Japan based home churches and independently litigating high-impact civil rights and business cases as a self-taught legal advocate.

