Catholics for Change in Our Church Announces Inclusive Mass on October 22

Catholics for Change in Our Church (CCOC) will be holding an inclusive Mass on October 22, 2023, in the North Hills area of Pittsburgh. The theme will be "The Church Welcoming – No Exceptions", making a special appeal to Catholics who feel marginalized within their own Church.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catholics for Change in Our Church (CCOC), an independent organization of Catholics seeking a greater role for the laity in the Church, will be holding an inclusive Mass on October 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Kearns Spirituality Center located in the North Hills area of Pittsburgh. The theme "The Church Welcoming – No Exceptions" references the Pastoral Letter of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik of August 2023, making a special appeal to Catholics who feel marginalized within their own Church.

The Mass is also in response to the cancellation of the CCOC Mass in June 2023 which was to be in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ Catholic community. CCOC Board President Kevin Hayes met with Bishop Zubik after the cancellation to discuss ways the Catholic Church could be more welcoming to marginalized Catholics.

"There was much hurt and disappointment among Catholics in Pittsburgh when the June mass was canceled," said Hayes. "It also became clear that in addition to LGBTQ+ Catholics, other Catholics felt marginalized. This includes Catholics who are ethnic minorities, addicts or recovering addicts, divorced, homeless, as well as many women in their own Church. The Mass on October 22 invites and seeks to make all Catholics welcome in the celebration of the Eucharist, expressing the love and mercy of God through commemorating the passion and resurrection of Jesus. CCOC hopes that Bishop Zubik might consider having a similar Mass for the entire diocese, and encourages parishes to have similar celebrations."

Kearns Spirituality Center is a ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence. It is located at 9000 Babcock Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15101, and is adjacent to Passavant Hospital and the campus of LaRoche University.

The presider for the Mass will be Fr. John Oesterle. The guest Scripture commentator will be Consuelo "Chelo" Cruz. She is a former nun and an immigrant from Mexico who has lived in Pittsburgh for 25 years. Cruz practices as a counselor helping indigenous populations and those who identify as LGBTQ+. She is also active in her parish and a catechist there. Cruz has two daughters who are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"As a lifelong Catholic, who works with marginalized Catholics, and the mother of two members of the LGBTQ+ community, I know we as a Church can be and need to be more welcoming," said Chelo Cruz. "I look forward to participating in the October 22 CCOC Mass that seeks to welcome everyone to the altar of Jesus Christ in a gesture of love and fellowship. I hope any Catholic looking for such an experience will attend, and also that parishes and even Bishop Zubik will have similar Masses in the future."

About CCOC:

Catholics for Change in Our Church (CCOC) is an independent organization of 1200+ concerned, committed Catholics, based in Pittsburgh, formed to affirm the laity's rightful role of co-responsibility in the Church. The goal of CCOC is to bring about positive changes grounded in working collaboratively with the clergy and having the qualities of transparency, accountability, and competency. For more information and resources or to get involved, please visit CCOC-pgh.org.

