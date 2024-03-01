CathSOLVER™ simplifies MicroCatheter Design Development

When the applicable design parameters are fully developed by the User, the CathSOLVER™ algorithm executes hundred of designs iterations resulting in the Software determining the best design given the User's defined constraints. Post this

Highlights of the CathSOLVER™ Software update include the following:

The ability to enter the desired numical values of longitudinal ridigity (EA), flexural rigidity (EI), and torsional rigidity (GJ), AND

The ability to enter weighting factors for the desired values of EA, EI, and GH, allowing the User to guide the Software on the important characteristics of the design, AND

The ability to enter constraint factors including maximum outside diameter and maximum kink radius, AND

The ability to select from a list of standard materials that the User wishes to apply to the optimization problem, AND

The ability to select from a list of braid wires that the User wishes to apply to the optimizaton problem, AND

The ability to enter design limiting factors that include but not limited to min/max layer thicknesses and min/max pick counts.

When the applicable design parameters are fully developed by the User, the CathSOLVER™ algorithm executes hundred of designs iterations resulting in the Software determining the best design given the User's defined constraints. This additional functionality allows for the novice designer to become more effective in creating designs that satisfy the required design characteristics. The CathSOLVER™ function is also expected to greatly assist expert catheter designers evaluate their designs as it nearly fully automates the design process which to date was done by a manual, iterative process.

The CathCAD® software allows the User to model multi-layered composite tubing. The Software computes flexural (EI), longitudinal (EA), and torsional (GJ) rigidities and also includes the following additional capabilities:

Catheter failure mode analysis including tensile strength, torque, kink radius, tube ovalization, and external pressure rating, and

A "fuse down/lamination" model that may be used to size the correct outer material dimensional requirements, and

An ovalization model that is used to compute the ovalized (elliptical) shape of a multi-layered composite tube when bent around a series of radiuses, and

A displacement model that predicts the deflection and angular twist when a multisegment design is subjected to an external load or moment, and

The CathSOLVER™ feature will be made available at no additional charge to existing CathCAD® licensed users and is offered to new customers under the Roth Technologies, LLC standard software licensing terms and conditions.

Since its inception in 2013, the CathCAD® Software has executed over 260,000+ catheter modeling runs executed by licensed Users and includes all Tier 1 medical companies as licensed users. The CathCAD® software has a global client list including customers in the USA, Canada, Ireland, Germany, England, Japan, China, India, and Australia.

