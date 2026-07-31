Catrak Partners with IMPROVLearning to Advance AI-Powered Fleet Driver Safety

"By integrating IMPROVLearning directly into Drivestream, we are turning real-time fleet data into action," said Mark Richardi, CEO of Catrak. "The partnership will help customers improve driver performance while demonstrating a proactive and documented commitment to fleet safety." Post this

The partnership will bring IMPROVLearning's AI-powered NEURO IQ™ platform and proprietary SPIDER™ training methodology into the Drivestream experience. The integration will give fleet managers, supervisors and drivers a coordinated way to turn telematics data into personalized coaching, documented driver interventions and measurable efforts to improve behavior behind the wheel.

Commercial fleets now have access to more driver and vehicle data than at any previous point. Telematics systems can identify speeding, harsh braking, rapid acceleration and other driving patterns that may indicate elevated risk. However, collecting that information is only the beginning. In an increasingly complex liability environment, fleet operators must also be prepared to show how they responded when warning signs appeared.

The question is no longer limited to whether an organization knew about a potential safety concern. It increasingly includes what the organization did after identifying it.

By integrating behavioral coaching within Drivestream, fleet managers will be able to assign personalized training, document coaching activity and maintain an ongoing record of proactive driver development within the platform they already use.

"Knowing which drivers may be at risk is only half the equation. Knowing about a pattern and failing to act can significantly increase a fleet's potential liability following a serious incident," said Gary Alexander, CEO of IMPROVLearning™. "The real question is what happens next. Together with Catrak, we are helping fleets turn telematics data into meaningful driver intervention before an identified risk contributes to a preventable incident or costly verdict."

Through the planned integration, supervisors will be able to assign coaching based on telematics trends, while NEURO IQ™ analyzes broader patterns in driver behavior and recommends targeted learning experiences. Drivers will receive individualized microlearning intended to improve awareness and decision-making. Supervisors, in turn, will gain a documented history of assigned coaching, completed training and other interventions.

The partnership will also provide access to IMPROVLearning's commercial driver safety programs, powered by the SPIDER™ Method, a behavioral coaching framework designed to make safety concepts more engaging and memorable. SPIDER stands for Scan, Predict, Identify, Decide, Execute and Reflect, providing drivers with a structured process for recognizing hazards and responding to changing road conditions.

IMPROVLearning also maintains an extensive library of state-approved traffic violators, commercial driver's license and Department of Transportation compliance programs. Through the partnership, fleets will be able to support continuing driver development and applicable regulatory training through a more unified safety workflow.

Rather than relying exclusively on generic annual courses or responding only after a collision or violation, the integrated solution is intended to support continuous, data-informed coaching tailored to the behavioral profile of each driver. Training can be delivered in manageable sessions requiring less than 30 minutes per week, helping organizations incorporate driver development into ongoing fleet operations.

The resulting records may also help organizations demonstrate that identified driving concerns were met with timely coaching, training and follow-up. This creates a clearer account of proactive intervention while supporting improved driver performance and a more consistent fleet safety culture.

"By integrating IMPROVLearning directly into Drivestream, we are turning real-time fleet data into action," said Mark Richardi, Chief Executive Officer of Catrak Technologies. "The partnership will help customers improve driver performance while demonstrating a proactive and documented commitment to fleet safety."

The integrated fleet safety and behavioral coaching solution will be available to field service companies, commercial fleets, government agencies, transportation providers, contractors and enterprise organizations using the Drivestream platform.

IMPROVLearning has trained more than five million drivers nationwide and combines behavioral science, artificial intelligence and engaging educational content to support safer decision-making. Its NEURO IQ™ platform builds individualized behavioral profiles and delivers personalized coaching recommendations based on driving data and identified patterns. The company also provides driver education, defensive driving, traffic school and commercial fleet training programs.

About IMPROVLearning™

IMPROVLearning™ is a national provider of behavioral driver safety education that combines behavioral science, artificial intelligence and engaging learning experiences to improve driver performance. Through its AI-powered NEURO IQ™ platform and proprietary SPIDER™ Method, the company delivers personalized fleet coaching, commercial driver training, defensive driving, traffic violator and driver education programs. Having trained more than five million drivers, IMPROVLearning's mission is to save lives and reduce costs through memorable driver training. For more information, visit www.IMPROVLearning.com.

About Catrak Technologies

Catrak Technologies is the developer of the Drivestream® fleet operations platform, providing GPS tracking, telematics, fleet intelligence and vehicle security solutions that help organizations improve operational efficiency, driver safety and fleet performance. Drivestream gives fleet managers real-time visibility into vehicles, drivers and assets, supporting informed operational decisions across commercial and government fleets. For more information, visit https://catraktech.com/ or view the video on YouTube.

Media Contact

Melanie Widmann, Catrak Technologies, 1 8337050011, [email protected], https://catraktech.com/

SOURCE Catrak Technologies