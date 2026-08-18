Catrak Technologies Launches Drivestream Plus™: Unifying Vehicle Intelligence and Workforce Visibility into One Powerful Platform

"Businesses shouldn't have to choose between workforce management and vehicle intelligence," said Mark Richardi, CEO of Catrak Technologies. "Drivestream Plus brings both together in a single platform." Post this

The result is smarter decision-making, reduced vehicle downtime, improved accountability, and greater operational efficiency.

A Smarter Approach to Workforce and Fleet Management

Modern businesses depend on both people and vehicles to serve customers, complete jobs, and generate revenue. Yet most fleet management platforms only monitor vehicle movement while workforce systems often operate independently.

Drivestream Plus bridges that gap.

By integrating workforce visibility with real-time vehicle diagnostics and maintenance intelligence, organizations can better understand how their teams and assets are performing together in the field.

"Businesses shouldn't have to choose between workforce management and vehicle intelligence," said Mark Richardi, CEO of Catrak Technologies. "Drivestream Plus brings both together in a single platform, giving supervisors and business owners the insights they need to operate more efficiently, reduce downtime, and protect the assets that keep their businesses moving."

COMPLETE WORKFORCE VISIBILITY

Drivestream Plus includes the full suite of workforce management capabilities available within the Drivestream platform, helping organizations improve accountability and productivity across mobile operations.

Key Workforce Features

Real-time workforce tracking and visibility

GPS location tracking with complete trip history

Interactive mobile time clock

Real-time overtime monitoring and reporting

Geofencing with arrival, departure, and dwell-time analytics

Team member locator

Workforce utilization metrics including mileage, drive time, and activity summaries

Comprehensive management dashboards and reporting

INTRODUCING ADVANCED VEHICLE INTELLIGENCE

What truly distinguishes Drivestream Plus is its powerful vehicle intelligence layer, designed to help businesses proactively identify issues before they become costly repairs or unexpected downtime.

New Vehicle Intelligence Insights

Real-Time Fault Monitoring

Live OBD-II diagnostic monitoring

Automated fault severity scoring

Plain-language fault descriptions

Prioritized maintenance and repair alerts

Vehicle Health Insights

Complete historical fault-code tracking

VIN verification and enhanced vehicle identification

Vehicle-specific mileage reporting

Maintenance metrics across critical vehicle systems

Comprehensive System Monitoring

Engine performance

Battery and charging systems

Transmission

Braking systems

Steering and suspension

Lighting systems

Safety systems and airbags

Climate control

Infotainment systems

Dashboard indicators and alerts

Fuel Efficiency Analytics

Fuel economy trends

Driving efficiency metrics

Excessive idling activity

Vehicle utilization performance

Additional green-telematics and regeneration monitoring capabilities are currently in development and scheduled for future release.

BUILT TO DELIVER MEASURABLE BUSINESS RESULTS

Drivestream Plus was developed for organizations seeking greater visibility into both workforce productivity and vehicle performance without the complexity and cost of traditional telematics systems.

Drivestream Plus Benefits

Reduced vehicle downtime through proactive maintenance alerts

Improved workforce accountability and utilization

Faster identification of fleet issues

Enhanced operational visibility

Lower maintenance costs

Increased asset lifespan

Better resource allocation and scheduling

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Drivestream Plus is available immediately for $14.99 per vehicle, per month, with all workforce management features included.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://catraktech.com/drivestreamplus or contact [email protected]. View our short video at YouTube.

ABOUT CATRAK TECHNOLOGIES

Catrak Technologies develops innovative GPS, telematics and transportation intelligence solutions that enhance the safety, efficiency and productivity of mobile workforces and the assets they depend upon. Solutions include Drivestream and Drivestream Plus.

Built on more than three decades of leadership experience in transportation operations, finance and technology, Catrak is creating a scalable platform that leverages connectivity, artificial intelligence, transportation APIs, advanced chip technology and emerging machine-to-machine (M2M) communications to provide organizations with comprehensive operational visibility and actionable intelligence.

Learn more at Catrak Technologies.

Media Contact

Melanie Widmann, Catrak Technologies, 1 8337050011, [email protected], https://catraktech.com/drivestreamplus

SOURCE Catrak Technologies