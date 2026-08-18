Catrak Technologies Launches Drivestream Plus™: Unifying Vehicle Intelligence and Workforce Visibility into One Powerful Platform

Drivestream Plus is a new solution that combines real-time vehicle diagnostics, maintenance intelligence and workforce management to help organizations reduce downtime, improve accountability and maximize operational performance.
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catrak Technologies today announced the launch of Drivestream Plus™, the next evolution of its workforce and fleet intelligence platform. By combining advanced vehicle health monitoring with Drivestream's proven workforce visibility tools, Drivestream Plus delivers a complete operational picture of every employee, every vehicle, and every mile traveled.
Unlike traditional GPS tracking solutions that focus solely on vehicle location, Drivestream Plus provides organizations with actionable insights into both workforce activity and vehicle health from a single cloud-based platform.
The result is smarter decision-making, reduced vehicle downtime, improved accountability, and greater operational efficiency.
A Smarter Approach to Workforce and Fleet Management
Modern businesses depend on both people and vehicles to serve customers, complete jobs, and generate revenue. Yet most fleet management platforms only monitor vehicle movement while workforce systems often operate independently.
Drivestream Plus bridges that gap.
By integrating workforce visibility with real-time vehicle diagnostics and maintenance intelligence, organizations can better understand how their teams and assets are performing together in the field.
"Businesses shouldn't have to choose between workforce management and vehicle intelligence," said Mark Richardi, CEO of Catrak Technologies. "Drivestream Plus brings both together in a single platform, giving supervisors and business owners the insights they need to operate more efficiently, reduce downtime, and protect the assets that keep their businesses moving."
COMPLETE WORKFORCE VISIBILITY
Drivestream Plus includes the full suite of workforce management capabilities available within the Drivestream platform, helping organizations improve accountability and productivity across mobile operations.
Key Workforce Features
- Real-time workforce tracking and visibility
- GPS location tracking with complete trip history
- Interactive mobile time clock
- Real-time overtime monitoring and reporting
- Geofencing with arrival, departure, and dwell-time analytics
- Team member locator
- Workforce utilization metrics including mileage, drive time, and activity summaries
- Comprehensive management dashboards and reporting
INTRODUCING ADVANCED VEHICLE INTELLIGENCE
What truly distinguishes Drivestream Plus is its powerful vehicle intelligence layer, designed to help businesses proactively identify issues before they become costly repairs or unexpected downtime.
New Vehicle Intelligence Insights
- Real-Time Fault Monitoring
- Live OBD-II diagnostic monitoring
- Automated fault severity scoring
- Plain-language fault descriptions
- Prioritized maintenance and repair alerts
Vehicle Health Insights
- Complete historical fault-code tracking
- VIN verification and enhanced vehicle identification
- Vehicle-specific mileage reporting
- Maintenance metrics across critical vehicle systems
Comprehensive System Monitoring
- Engine performance
- Battery and charging systems
- Transmission
- Braking systems
- Steering and suspension
- Lighting systems
- Safety systems and airbags
- Climate control
- Infotainment systems
- Dashboard indicators and alerts
Fuel Efficiency Analytics
- Fuel economy trends
- Driving efficiency metrics
- Excessive idling activity
- Vehicle utilization performance
Additional green-telematics and regeneration monitoring capabilities are currently in development and scheduled for future release.
BUILT TO DELIVER MEASURABLE BUSINESS RESULTS
Drivestream Plus was developed for organizations seeking greater visibility into both workforce productivity and vehicle performance without the complexity and cost of traditional telematics systems.
Drivestream Plus Benefits
- Reduced vehicle downtime through proactive maintenance alerts
- Improved workforce accountability and utilization
- Faster identification of fleet issues
- Enhanced operational visibility
- Lower maintenance costs
- Increased asset lifespan
- Better resource allocation and scheduling
PRICING AND AVAILABILITY
Drivestream Plus is available immediately for $14.99 per vehicle, per month, with all workforce management features included.
For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://catraktech.com/drivestreamplus or contact [email protected]. View our short video at YouTube.
ABOUT CATRAK TECHNOLOGIES
Catrak Technologies develops innovative GPS, telematics and transportation intelligence solutions that enhance the safety, efficiency and productivity of mobile workforces and the assets they depend upon. Solutions include Drivestream and Drivestream Plus.
Built on more than three decades of leadership experience in transportation operations, finance and technology, Catrak is creating a scalable platform that leverages connectivity, artificial intelligence, transportation APIs, advanced chip technology and emerging machine-to-machine (M2M) communications to provide organizations with comprehensive operational visibility and actionable intelligence.
Learn more at Catrak Technologies.
Media Contact
Melanie Widmann, Catrak Technologies, 1 8337050011, [email protected], https://catraktech.com/drivestreamplus
SOURCE Catrak Technologies
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