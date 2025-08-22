Catrak Technologies Launches Drivestream, the Affordable SMB GPS Solution

The Cost-effective Way to Track your Mobile Workforce. Catrak Technologies, a provider of fleet security solutions, has announced open registration for its cost-effective GPS offering, Drivestream. This new monitoring solution is designed to enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to harness the benefits of GPS technology while tackling the challenges associated with diverse fleet ownership and management. While the beta version is accessible to fleets of any size, it is particularly well-suited for fleets and operations with a mobile workforce under 50.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catrak Technologies, a provider of fleet security solutions, has announced open registration for its cost-effective GPS offering, Drivestream. This new monitoring solution is designed to enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to harness the benefits of GPS technology while tackling the challenges associated with diverse fleet ownership and management. While the beta version is accessible to fleets of any size, it is particularly well-suited for fleets and operations with a mobile workforce under 50.