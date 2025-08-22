Catrak Technologies Launches Drivestream, the Affordable SMB GPS Solution

The Cost-effective Way to Track your Mobile Workforce. Catrak Technologies, a provider of fleet security solutions, has announced open registration for its cost-effective GPS offering, Drivestream. This new monitoring solution is designed to enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to harness the benefits of GPS technology while tackling the challenges associated with diverse fleet ownership and management. While the beta version is accessible to fleets of any size, it is particularly well-suited for fleets and operations with a mobile workforce under 50.
SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catrak Technologies, a provider of fleet security solutions, has announced open registration for its cost-effective GPS offering, Drivestream. This new monitoring solution is designed to enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to harness the benefits of GPS technology while tackling the challenges associated with diverse fleet ownership and management. While the beta version is accessible to fleets of any size, it is particularly well-suited for fleets and operations with a mobile workforce under 50.
"In recent years, we've noticed that smaller fleets want to take advantage of GPS technology, but the cost often holds them back," said Mark Richardi, CEO of Catrak. "Drivestream addresses this issue by offering a GPS solution that focuses on the core features they need, which allows us to go to market at an unprecedented price point."
The company will also release a new offering in the fall of 2025, Drivestream PLUS for fleets that would like to obtain real-time remote vehicle diagnostics.
Key Features and Benefits of Drivestream include:
- No upfront or installation costs
- Instant account activation — begin monitoring your fleet right away
- Low monthly cost with no long-term contracts
- Leverages existing mobile phones with low data usage
- No additional tracking device and no additional SIM card
- Can work alongside other GPS devices for mixed fleets
What It Tracks*:
- Driver location
- Trip time
- Overtime with alerts
*To ensure workforce privacy, tracking is only active during work hours or shifts.
To get started with Drivestream, please visit catraktech.com.
About Drivestream
Drivestream by Catrak Technologies is designed as an affordable fleet operations solution for small to medium-sized fleets. The Drivestream Core solution leverages GPS and mobile technology to provide an easy way to monitor mobile workforces and manage stops, payroll, and billing. About
Catrak Technologies
Catrak Technologies develops and markets transportation solutions that improve the safety and security of equipment components and fleets. With over 30 years of leadership experience in transportation operations, finance, and technology, the company provides component theft prevention and fleet safety solutions to technology providers and fleets of all sizes under the brands Catrak and Drivestream. Learn more by visiting catraktech.com.
Media Contact
Melanie Widmann, Catrak Technologies, Inc, 1 (888) 393-1683, [email protected], https://catraktech.com/
SOURCE Catrak Technologies, Inc
Share this article