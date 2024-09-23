CATS2 Foundation Joins ZeroNow as a Nonprofit Partner, as another School Shooting Shocks the Nation

In the wake of the recent school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, the Center for Applied Technologies for School Security (CATS2) has joined the nonprofit ZeroNow alliance. The CATS2 Foundation was founded in 2022 to deter, mitigate, and minimize mass violence in schools through efficient and appropriate technologies. The ZeroNow Community is composed of a diverse group of educators, law enforcement, school security officers, students and tech companies that share ideas and innovative technology solutions.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Applied Technologies for School Security (CATS2) has joined the nonprofit ZeroNow alliance to work together to prevent violence in schools. This comes as another shooting in Georgia has set the grim tally of school shooting fatalities thus far in 2024 to nearly 50.

"One school shooting is too many," said ZeroNow CEO and Co-Founder Ara Bagdasarian. "The latest tragedy at Apalachee High School in Georgia just reinforces the importance of the work being done by ZeroNow and the CATS2 Foundation. Having CATS2 on the ZeroNow team, benefiting from their innovative technology solutions, sharing ideas and experience with our diverse group of educators, law enforcement, school security officers, students and tech companies puts us closer to achieving our shared goal of safer schools."

The CATS2 Foundation was founded in 2022 to deter, mitigate, and minimize mass violence in schools through efficient and appropriate technologies. Currently, the CATS2 Foundation is fostering OWL for Schools (owlschools.org), an ongoing program for developing and providing technologies to help K-12 schools protect against and respond to active attack emergencies.

"We are working hard to increase access to security solutions for schools across the nation," said Dr. Lisa Dolev, Founder and Director of CATS2. "Like ZeroNow, CATS2 is dedicated to collaborating across industries, agencies, and geographies to bring together the best innovators and put in action the best solutions."

Dr. Dolev is an accomplished entrepreneur, inventor, and thought leader with over 35 years in leadership positions creating cutting-edge security and defense technologies with social impact.

ZeroNow was founded by technology partners Additional, Axis Communications, Axon, Omnilert and Status Solutions, along with campus safety nonprofit partners the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), NASPA (the Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education), Campus Safety Magazine and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based nonprofit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, associations, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure. In 2024, ZeroNow launched The National Council of School Safety Directors (NCSSD) to advocate for building a national standard, certification and continuing education program for School Safety Directors. For more information, please visit ZeroNow.org.

About the CATS2 Foundation

The Center for Applied Technologies for School Security (CATS2) was founded on the belief that all children deserve to feel safe in school. School security measures should be available to any and all schools regardless of their financial circumstance. CATS2's mission is to deter, mitigate, and minimize mass violence in schools through efficient and appropriate technologies, with a focus on primary and secondary schools. We foster, support, promote, and conduct programs, projects, and activities to generate new research, knowledge, technologies, and solutions that support our mission. Find out more abo

Media Contact

