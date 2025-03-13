Cattlemen's Beef Board Shares Results and Insights in 2024 Impact Report

"This Impact Report is designed to better demonstrate how, even in the face of many challenges, the Beef Checkoff continues to promote beef to consumers, conduct essential research and educate the public about beef's incredible benefits and value." - Andy Bishop, 2024 Chair, Cattlemen's Beef Board Post this

The 2024 Impact Report outlines each of the FY24 Authorization Requests funded by the Beef Checkoff in the program areas of Promotion, Research, Consumer Information, Industry Information, Foreign Marketing and Producer Communications. Information provided for each Authorization Request includes the contractors/subcontractors handling the work, available funding, description/purpose, accomplishments and results. The report also details each Authorization Request's tactics, progress toward measurable objectives, key learnings and performance efficiency measures. In this way, beef industry stakeholders can get a clearer picture of their Beef Checkoff dollars at work.

Within the new report, readers will also find numerous colorful and engaging infographics that share interesting data from the annual Producer Attitude Survey, the Consumer Beef Tracker and the 2024 Return on Investment (ROI) and Broader Economic Impact Study. Easy-to-scan QR codes quickly link to websites with additional information about the CBB, the Beef Checkoff and the award-winning producer newsletter, The Drive.

"I hope everyone who wants to know more about the Beef Checkoff will take a few minutes to explore the 2024 Impact Report," said Greg Hanes, the CBB's CEO. "This report provides a true snapshot of the incredible work Beef Checkoff contractors have done over the past year, while also sharing insights that will shape our efforts in 2025 and beyond. The Beef Checkoff and its programs are truly a collaborative effort, and it's clear the Checkoff is funding essential work to keep beef the protein of choice."

To learn more about the Beef Checkoff and its programs, including promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety, visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com.

ABOUT THE BEEF CHECKOFF:

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

