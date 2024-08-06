Cattron Broadens Portfolio with Introduction of Tyro 2S Line of Remote Control Systems for Mobile Equipment, Transportation, Construction Equipment and More

"We are proud to offer US and Canadian customers the same level of performance and reliability that European customers have appreciated from Tyro for years." – Cattron CEO Ryan Wooten Post this

The latest generation of Tyro 2S products, the S2 generation, supports a range of frequencies, including 434 MHz for Europe, 915 MHz for North America, and 2.4 GHz globally. This universal compatibility ensures that Tyro products can be used seamlessly throughout different regions to control a variety of diesel engines and electric and hydraulic motors, providing reliable connectivity across a broad swath of equipment types.

Tyro systems offer extensive customization options. Customers can personalize their transmitters with specific icons and symbols that match their equipment's control interfaces, enhancing safety and ease of use. The new Musca 2S transmitter, among others, features large, tactile buttons with an ergonomic design, making it easy to operate even with gloves on. The transmitter's backlit keys and audible and haptic feedback further improve usability in challenging conditions.

The Tyro 2S product line includes transmitters (Musca, Pyxis, Cetus, and Fornax) and receivers (Aquarius, Auriga, and Scorpius) built to face the toughest environments. Handheld transmitters feature industrial-grade housings to withstand being dropped. Most receivers feature durable, potted waterproof solid-state circuit boards within impact-resistant housings. This ensures that the devices can endure all environments and severe impacts while mounted.

The Tyro 2S systems offer advanced features such as one-button pairing, allowing operators to quickly pair a new transmitter with the receiver, minimizing downtime. This is particularly beneficial in mobile applications where equipment may be frequently moved or lost. Additionally, the systems support multiple transmitters per receiver and vice versa, providing multiple users with flexibility and redundancy in their operations.

The Tyro 2S systems are available with an LCD screen that displays real-time feedback from the connected equipment. This feature is particularly valuable in applications like stone crushers, concrete pumps, and other heavy machinery where monitoring parameters such as oil temperature, fuel levels and operational speeds is crucial. The integration with CANbus systems allows for seamless communication between the remote control and the machinery, enhancing operational efficiency and safety. Machine-to-machine (M2M) programing is also possible.

Mobile Equipment Applications: Tyro 2S systems are ideal for various mobile equipment applications, such as truck-mounted cranes, skip loaders and hook loaders. Operators can control equipment from a distance, improving visibility and safety. The robust design ensures reliable performance in rugged environments, making it suitable for construction sites and industrial settings.

Transportation Applications: In the transportation sector, Tyro 2S systems facilitate the control of equipment like flatbed loaders and recovery vehicles. The ability to customize the transmitter's buttons to match the control symbols of the vehicle's interface enhances operator familiarity and safety. The IP68-rated receivers ensure that the system remains operational even in adverse weather conditions.

Construction Applications: Tyro 2S systems are perfect for controlling construction machinery such as water pumps, concrete pumps, and industrial cleaners. The durable and waterproof design of the transmitters and receivers ensures reliable performance on construction sites. The advanced LCD screen provides real-time feedback, allowing operators to scroll and toggle between multiple screens to control, monitor and adjust machinery settings and more.

"We are proud to offer US and Canadian customers the same level of performance and reliability that European customers have appreciated from Tyro for years," said Cattron CEO Ryan Wooten. "Tyro products bolster our global portfolio with a proven remote control solution for mobile equipment applications."

About Cattron

Cattron is a global leader in radio remote control, engine and generator control panels, and cloud-based monitoring solutions. Our trusted brands, including Remtron™, DynaGen™, CANplus™, BWI Eagle™ and Tyro™, along with our global expertise, allow us to provide a diverse and comprehensive range of products and services worldwide. When you choose Cattron, you'll experience unprecedented efficiency, productivity, and safety benefits. Whether you're in agriculture, material handling, mining, mobile equipment, or industrial automation, we have advanced control solutions that meet the needs of modern businesses. Cattron has manufacturing locations in Warren, Ohio, and Liberec, Czech Republic, a team of over 300 employees, 11 global offices, and decades of expertise, making Cattron a dependable choice for businesses looking to optimize their operations. To learn more, visit https://www.cattron.com/.

Cattron, Remtron, DyneGen, CANplus, BWI Eagle and Tyro are trademarks of Cattron North America, Inc.

Others named in this press release may be trademarks of their respective organizations. References to makes, models and product designations are for reference purposes only. Neither Cattron North America, Inc., nor its products are sponsored or endorsed by the reference herein, and there is nothing else in the use of these designations that should lead a reader to believe that there is an association between Cattron North America, Inc. and these organizations.

