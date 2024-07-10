Cattron Expands Industry-Leading Engine Control Solutions with Introduction of CANplus CP500 and DynaGen 200

"Cattron's CANplus and DynaGen products are known for their ruggedness and ability to protect, monitor and control engines, generators and pumps." – Brian Fette Post this

Integration of Technologies

The DynaGen 200 controller and CANplus CP500 panel exemplify Cattron's commitment to technological integration. These products share the same software and firmware, ensuring a consistent user experience across platforms. This integration extends beyond basic functionality, incorporating advanced features that set Cattron's solutions apart:

Unified Software: The shared software architecture streamlines configuration and operation across both products, simplifying fleet management.

Innovative Features, Advantages and Benefits

The DynaGen 200 engine controller is a versatile, loose controller ideal for both manual and, autostart operations on auxiliary engines and is suitable for dash-mounting, CAN bus integration and private labeling with OEM equipment like excavators, harvesters, vacuum trucks and more, it offers:

High-resolution Graphics and User Interface: The DynaGen 200 advances user experience with a high-resolution color display and intuitive software, making machine configuration and operation straightforward.

The CANplus CP500 panel is a packaged, plug-and-play version of the DynaGen 200 in a rugged housing and is ideal for smaller pumps like double diaphragm, rotary lobe and piston pumps used in flood management and dewatering where space and durability are critical. Key features include:

Compact and Weather-resistant Design: The panel's hardened enclosure is resistant to environmental factors and equipped with vibration isolation mounts, ensuring reliable operation in even the most challenging conditions.

Wide Range of Market Applications and Versatility

DynaGen 200: Suited for control of vehicle-mounted auxiliary mobile power equipment including mobile conveyors, excavators, harvesters, mulchers, light towers, skid steer loaders and vacuum trucks. Its flexibility allows it to manage a wide variety of engine-driven mechanisms, providing reliable management and monitoring.

Customer-Centric Approach

Cattron emphasizes customer support as a key differentiator. The company offers 24/7 customer service and field application and integration support, ensuring OEMs, distributors and end users can rely on their products under any circumstances. This commitment to support, coupled with the integration of advanced technologies, sets Cattron apart from competitive offerings.

"Cattron's CANplus and DynaGen products are known for their ruggedness and ability to protect, monitor and control engines, generators and pumps," said Brian Fette, vice president of product management. "We are excited about adding these new products to our portfolio for customers seeking reliable control in a compact solution."

Contact a Cattron representative to learn more here: https://www.cattron.com/contact/.

To access high-resolution images of the new CANplus CP500 and DynaGen 200, please click here.

To access a video about new CANplus CP500, please click here.

To access a video about new DynaGen 200, please click here.

About Cattron

Cattron is a global leader in radio remote control, engine and generator control panels, and cloud-based monitoring solutions. Our trusted brands, including Remtron™, DynaGen™, LOFA™ and Tyro™, along with our global expertise, allow us to provide a diverse and comprehensive range of products and services worldwide. When you choose Cattron, you'll experience unprecedented efficiency, productivity, and safety benefits. Whether you're in agriculture, material handling, mining, mobile equipment, or industrial automation, we have advanced control solutions that meet the needs of modern businesses. Cattron has manufacturing locations in Warren, Ohio, and Liberec, Czech Republic, a team of over 300 employees, 11 global offices, and decades of expertise, making Cattron a dependable choice for businesses looking to optimize their operations. To learn more, visit https://www.cattron.com/.

Cattron, CANplus, DynaGen, RemoteIQ and RemoteIQ QR-Assist are trademarks of Cattron North America, Inc.

Others named in this press release may be trademarks of their respective organizations. References to makes, models and product designations are for reference purposes only. Neither Cattron North America, Inc., nor its products are sponsored or endorsed by the reference herein, and there is nothing else in the use of these designations that should lead a reader to believe that there is an association between Cattron North America, Inc. and these organizations.

Media Contact

Rick Ashley, OctaneVTM, 317-920-6105, [email protected]

