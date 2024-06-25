Cattron Introduces L-Stop, The Most Advanced Locomotive Stop System, Offering Unrivaled Safety and Integration Features

"This is a top-notch wireless control solution that enhances safety in the railyard, putting safety and control in the worker's hand." – Brian Fette. Post this

Cattron's L-Stop system sets a new standard in locomotive safety technology, distinguishing itself with dual interface connectivity that seamlessly integrates both pneumatically and electronically with any locomotive and works with legacy remote-control systems. It boasts an extended operational range of up to five miles, supported by repeaters, to ensure comprehensive coverage across even the most expansive rail yards. The system's direct-to-locomotive interface also takes failure-prone, third-party programmable logic controllers (PLCs), out of the equation.

Key Features and Advantages:

Rapid Installation and Low Maintenance: The system can be installed in less than two hours and features minimal maintenance requirements due to its simple design, which includes only one moving part. The system's efficiency reduces downtime and operational costs, making L-Stop both a practical and economical safety solution.





Dual Interface Technology: Uniquely interfacing both pneumatically and electronically with locomotives, L-Stop integrates seamlessly regardless of existing control systems, including those from competitors. This dual connectivity ensures robust and reliable performance even under severe operational conditions.





Extended Operational Range: Offering an impressive standard operating range of one mile line-of-sight, L-Stop's capabilities can be further extended with the use of repeaters, potentially covering up to and beyond five miles of track if needed. This extensive range ensures that the system can accommodate larger rail yards and complex track layouts.





Locomotive Sounding Option: As an additional safety feature, systems that include horn and bell functions will automatically sound upon the receiver braking to notify yard personnel that the L-Stop has been activated.





Enhanced System Security: Incorporating lockout/tagout capabilities, L-Stop ensures that its safety features remain engaged unless deliberately overridden using a customer's own secure procedures. This prevents unauthorized manipulation and maintains strict security protocols within the railyard.





Multiple User Connectivity: Up to three workers can be connected to a single L-Stop system on a locomotive, enhancing teamwork, safety and redundant oversight. The system's infrastructure supports multiple units within a facility, ensuring comprehensive coverage and response capabilities across the entire railyard.





Fail-Safe Operation: Designed with safety as a paramount concern, L-Stop requires continuous communication between the handheld transmitter and the locomotive. If communication is ever lost, perhaps due to a transmitter fault or damage, the system is engineered to safely stop the locomotive automatically.





Immediate Control and Enhanced Safety: The L-Stop places control directly in the hands of the workers, providing them with a personal safety device that can safely stop a locomotive when a dangerous situation is detected. This capability is crucial in preventing accidents, such as collisions with obstructing vehicles or near switches, where visibility is limited for locomotive engineers.

"This is a top-notch wireless control solution that enhances safety in the railyard, putting safety and control in the worker's hand," emphasized Brian Fette, vice president of product management for Cattron. "L-Stop builds on Cattron's 45-year legacy in the rail industry, offering a failsafe safety device that drastically reduces the risk of accidents."

The innovative locomotive stop system is designed to bolster safety across rail yards. Its cutting-edge technology empowers engineers, conductors and other rail professionals in the yard with the ability to halt a locomotive immediately by pressing a single button, thereby substantially mitigating accident risks. L-Stop is tailored for seamless integration with any locomotive, requiring no additional hardware or subsystems.

The L-Stop is a groundbreaking addition to Cattron's safety systems portfolio, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to developing technology that protects and empowers rail yard personnel dating back to 1977. Rail operators seeking to enhance safety and operational efficiency are encouraged to contact a Cattron representative for more information.

About Cattron

Cattron is a leading manufacturer of wireless control solutions for safety and mission-critical applications. Since 1946, Cattron has designed, manufactured, and supplied controls that are well-recognized and respected in both the rail and industrial markets. Cattron's product portfolio includes complementary machine and operator controls. The company is based in Warren, Ohio. To learn more, visit https://www.cattron.com/.

