Cattron Introduces Remtron PatriotPro Industrial Remote Control System for Material Handling, Overhead Crane and Other Industrial Applications

Cattron's Remtron PatriotPro comes with a distinctive yellow control unit, and a commemorative red, white and blue version will be available from March through the 4th of July, 2024.
WARREN, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cattron, a global leader in radio remote control, engine and generator control panels and cloud-based monitoring and control solutions formally announced that its next generation of Remtron has arrived with the release of the PatriotPro industrial remote control system. The PatriotPro retains the rugged design and distinctive feel of the time-tested and proven legacy Patriot product, and now boasts a new look and an advanced, future-ready technology platform. The company also announced that a limited edition patriotic, flag-inspired version of the controller will also be offered from March through July 4th of 2024.
The operator control unit is available in standard configurations and can be engineered to meet specific application requirements. The transmitter can support up to 18 commands with an engineered system. New systems work with the CBMCU, 10R/17R or 11R receivers. PatriotPro transmitters are also backward compatible with Remtron's existing Patriot and CommandPro systems, providing a path for upgrading existing systems.
Premium features of the PatriotPro radio remote control system include:
- Distinctive click-click indication between steps
- Illuminated PL-d stop switch
- Wireless closed box Bluetooth configuration for the deployment of spares
- Logging of essential data and diagnostics
- Signals are secured with black channel communication protocol
- Private label options for OEMs and select distributors
- CattronLink wireless programming tool for system updates
- Up to a 600-foot operating range
"PatriotPro combines our premium radio remote control features into a single, flexible solution that supports operators with advanced technology and security features," said Brian Fette, vice president of Product Management for Cattron. "With all it has to offer, PatriotPro will quickly become the hero of our Remtron portfolio of industrial remote control solutions."
The PatriotPro Industrial Remote Control System is positioned to cater to the specific needs of industries reliant on precise and efficient remote-control systems applications such as those in industrial automation, material handling and mobile equipment. With its rugged design and advanced technology platform, the PatriotPro is a remote control system built for tomorrow's demanding industrial environment.
One of the standout benefits of the PatriotPro is its flexibility and versatility. The operator control unit can be customized to meet specific application requirements, making it adaptable to a wide range of tasks. Whatever it's controlling, the PatriotPro's tailored, user-defined configurations ensure seamless integration into diverse industrial settings. Control units can even be private labeled with a customer's branding and trade dress.
Safety and security are paramount in industrial settings, and the PatriotPro addresses these concerns with its innovative features. The distinctive click-click indication between steps ensures that operators have clear feedback, enhancing their ability to make accurate decisions. The illuminated PL-d stop switch adds an extra layer of safety, making it easy to halt operations in emergency situations. Additionally, the use of black channel communication protocol ensures signal security and integrity during remote control operations.
Moreover, the PatriotPro boasts an impressive 600-foot operating range, providing operators with the freedom to control machinery from a considerable distance. This extended range not only increases operational efficiency but also enhances safety by allowing operators to maintain a safe distance from potentially hazardous equipment.
About Cattron
Cattron is a leading manufacturer of wireless control solutions for safety and mission-critical applications. Since 1946, Cattron has designed, manufactured, and supplied controls that are well-recognized and respected in both the rail and industrial markets. Cattron's product portfolio includes complementary machine and operator controls. The company is based in Warren, Ohio. To learn more, visit https://www.cattron.com/.
