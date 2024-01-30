Cattron Introduces Remtron PatriotPro Industrial Remote Control System for Material Handling, Overhead Crane and Other Industrial Applications

PatriotPro combines our premium radio remote control features into a single, flexible solution that supports operators with advanced technology and security features. – Brian Fette Post this

Premium features of the PatriotPro radio remote control system include:

Distinctive click-click indication between steps

Illuminated PL-d stop switch

Wireless closed box Bluetooth configuration for the deployment of spares

Logging of essential data and diagnostics

Signals are secured with black channel communication protocol

Private label options for OEMs and select distributors

CattronLink wireless programming tool for system updates

Up to a 600-foot operating range

"PatriotPro combines our premium radio remote control features into a single, flexible solution that supports operators with advanced technology and security features," said Brian Fette, vice president of Product Management for Cattron. "With all it has to offer, PatriotPro will quickly become the hero of our Remtron portfolio of industrial remote control solutions."

The PatriotPro Industrial Remote Control System is positioned to cater to the specific needs of industries reliant on precise and efficient remote-control systems applications such as those in industrial automation, material handling and mobile equipment. With its rugged design and advanced technology platform, the PatriotPro is a remote control system built for tomorrow's demanding industrial environment.

One of the standout benefits of the PatriotPro is its flexibility and versatility. The operator control unit can be customized to meet specific application requirements, making it adaptable to a wide range of tasks. Whatever it's controlling, the PatriotPro's tailored, user-defined configurations ensure seamless integration into diverse industrial settings. Control units can even be private labeled with a customer's branding and trade dress.

Safety and security are paramount in industrial settings, and the PatriotPro addresses these concerns with its innovative features. The distinctive click-click indication between steps ensures that operators have clear feedback, enhancing their ability to make accurate decisions. The illuminated PL-d stop switch adds an extra layer of safety, making it easy to halt operations in emergency situations. Additionally, the use of black channel communication protocol ensures signal security and integrity during remote control operations.

Moreover, the PatriotPro boasts an impressive 600-foot operating range, providing operators with the freedom to control machinery from a considerable distance. This extended range not only increases operational efficiency but also enhances safety by allowing operators to maintain a safe distance from potentially hazardous equipment.

Contact a Cattron representative to learn more here: https://www.cattron.com/contact/. Cattron's newest generation Remtron PatriotPro is available now and can be ordered through local Cattron partners located here: https://www.cattron.com/find-a-partner/.

To access a video about the PatriotPro Industrial Remote Control System, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V40LBOhVTBg.

About Cattron

Cattron is a leading manufacturer of wireless control solutions for safety and mission-critical applications. Since 1946, Cattron has designed, manufactured, and supplied controls that are well-recognized and respected in both the rail and industrial markets. Cattron's product portfolio includes complementary machine and operator controls. The company is based in Warren, Ohio. To learn more, visit https://www.cattron.com/.

Media Contact

Rick Ashley, OctaneVTM, 317-920-6105, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE Cattron