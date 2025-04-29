Cattron Unveils XBMCU Multi-Interface Machine Control Unit at Automate Show 2025

The XBMCU broadens our capability to support applications in the industrial automation market with industry-leading, intelligent control solutions." – Brian Fette Post this

"The XBMCU broadens our capability to support applications in the industrial automation market with industry-leading, intelligent control solutions," says Brian Fette, vice president of Product Management and Engineering at Cattron. "This compact multi-interface MCU and safety controller brings unprecedented ease, reliability and integration flexibility to machine control applications."

Revolutionizing Machine-to-Machine Communication

What sets the XBMCU apart is its robust capability to support machine-to-machine functionality in both directions with high data volume. The unit features dual CANbus interfaces supporting J1939, CAN FD, CANopen and CANopen Safety protocols, along with lab-certified PROFINET communications for reliable, real-time data handling with Class C Conformance.

For North American customers, the XBMCU will soon support Ethernet IP protocols certified by ODVA, with future plans to incorporate CIP safety—making it a comprehensive solution for systems integrators who previously required multiple products from different manufacturers.

Designed for Harsh Industrial Environments

The XBMCU is housed in a rugged IP66-rated aluminum enclosure, making it suitable for the most demanding industrial environments. It features a wide range 9-36 VDC supply, eight digital inputs that can be combined for Category 3 PL-d configurations and six 3A digital outputs that can be similarly configured for enhanced safety.

Enhanced Safety and Configuration

The unit incorporates a black channel wireless interface for secure communications. The XBMCU also supports globally recognized safe industrial protocols, such as PROFIsafe (currently under certification), CIP safety and CANopen Safety, to ensure reliable protection for personnel and machinery in automation environments. The unit supports IEC 61131 programming via the CattronLink programming tool, enabling configuration via the CattronLink app or over wireless or ethernet connections without complex setup procedures.

Global Application Range

The XBMCU is ideal for multiple industrial applications, including:

Industrial automation systems and robotics

Autonomous guided vehicles

Logistics control and monitoring

Industrial manufacturing equipment

Palletizing and packaging equipment

Decentralized control systems

Made and Supported in America

The XBMCU is manufactured at Cattron's Warren, Ohio facility, offering customers the advantage of American-made quality and local technical support. With a global presence including 11 offices worldwide and a team of over 300 employees, Cattron provides comprehensive support for the XBMCU in the U.S. and anywhere else in the world.

See the XBMCU at Automate 2025

Attendees of Automate 2025 can see the XBMCU in action at booth #22, where Cattron company representatives will demonstrate how the system can be operational within minutes, thanks to its plug-and-play design featuring simple M12 connectivity.

"The XBMCU transforms the traditional HMI-based control paradigm into wireless freedom, substantially improving efficiency and overall equipment effectiveness," says Rebecca Weber, product manager for Cattron's Industrial Automation Segment. "Machine builders and controls engineers can now avoid the common headaches of IT network integration while achieving faster maintenance response and enhanced operational flexibility."

About Cattron

Cattron is a global leader in radio remote control, engine and generator control panels, and cloud-based monitoring solutions. Our trusted brands, including Remtron, DynaGen, CANplus, BWI Eagle and Tyro, along with our global expertise, allow us to provide a diverse and comprehensive range of products and services worldwide. When you choose Cattron, you'll experience unprecedented efficiency, productivity, and safety benefits. Whether you're in agriculture, material handling, mining, mobile equipment, or industrial automation, we have advanced control solutions that meet the needs of modern businesses. Cattron has manufacturing locations in Warren, Ohio, and Liberec, Czech Republic, a team of over 300 employees, 11 global offices, and decades of expertise, making Cattron a dependable choice for businesses looking to optimize their operations. To learn more, visit https://www.cattron.com/.

