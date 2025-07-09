Causeis Expands to the U.S. with Launchpad: A New Era of AMS Implementation

Causeis, Australia's leading digital transformation partner for associations, has officially expanded to the United States with the global release of the Causeis Launchpad — a pre-configured, association-ready solution built on iMIS® that is transforming how associations implement, automate, and scale their operations.
NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Causeis, Australia's leading digital transformation partner for associations, has officially expanded to the United States with the global release of the Causeis Launchpad — a pre-configured, association-ready solution built on iMIS® that is transforming how associations implement, automate, and scale their operations.
The expansion meets a growing global demand for smarter, more efficient digital solutions tailored to the needs of modern associations. With its U.S. launch, Causeis brings its award-winning platform to a market increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional Association Management Software (AMS) models.
"Most AMS platforms expect associations to build everything from scratch — and that's where projects slow down, go over budget, or miss the mark," said Michelle Lelempsis, CEO and Founder of Causeis. "The Causeis Launchpad is different. It's fully pre-configured for associations — from automation and member journeys to dashboards and revenue tools — it's ready on day one. That's how it delivers value faster and more reliably than any traditional AMS."
Purpose-Built for Associations
The Causeis Launchpad is a comprehensive AMS solution, designed by and for association professionals. Key features include:
- Pre-built member journeys, onboarding workflows, and engagement automation
- Real-time dashboards providing insights on member retention, behavior, and growth
- Integrated CPD tracking, SMS, job boards, and member portals
- Tools for digital content, video platforms, job boards, and marketplaces
- Ready-to-use configurations that eliminate complexity and accelerate deployment
Proven Results from the Causeis Launchpad
Associations that have implemented the Causeis Launchpad have seen:
- Implementations up to 3x faster, averaging 20 weeks from start to go live.
- ROI within 6 months through new revenue and growth opportunities.
- A client satisfaction score of 98% signalling high satisfaction and trust.
"We're not just delivering software — we're delivering momentum," said Casey Hines, Managing Director and COO of Causeis North America. "U.S. associations are asking for less complexity, better data, and member experiences that meet modern expectations. The Causeis Launchpad delivers exactly that."
Join the Causeis Launchpad Preview Event
To celebrate its U.S. debut, associations are invited to an exclusive virtual Causeis Launchpad Preview Event, hosted by the Causeis team. The event will feature:
- A live demonstration of the Causeis Launchpad's capabilities
- A Q&A with digital transformation experts
- Insights into accelerating implementation and maximizing value with iMIS
Date: July 22, 2025
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Register: https://www.causeis.com/preview
Expanding Causeis's Global Impact
Through this expansion, U.S.-based associations gain:
- A localized version of the Causeis Launchpad ready for North American association structures
- Dedicated project teams with regional expertise
- Ongoing consulting, support, and digital-first training
- Access to the Digital First Conference (March 2026) and the Causeis Digital Academy
Causeis's expansion builds on its long-standing relationship with Advanced Solutions International (ASI), the creators of iMIS. Causeis has been named Global iMIS Partner of the Year four times since 2020.
"We've seen firsthand how Causeis continues to raise the bar for what's possible with iMIS," said Bob Alves, Chairman and CEO of Advanced Solutions International. "Their Launchpad solution is more than an implementation approach — it's a strategic accelerator. U.S. associations are looking for ways to streamline complexity, reduce project risk, and deliver value to their members faster. Launchpad powered by iMIS checks every box, and we're proud to support their expansion as a trusted iMIS partner."
About Causeis
Causeis is the leading digital transformation partner for associations across Asia-Pacific and North America. With unmatched expertise in association strategy and iMIS, Causeis delivers smarter solutions through its signature platform, the Causeis Launchpad. As a four-time Global iMIS Partner of the Year, Causeis is committed to empowering associations through innovation, insight, and impact. Learn more at causeis.com.
Media Contact
Casey Hines, Causeis, 1 480 297 9906, [email protected], https://www.causeis.com
