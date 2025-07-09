Causeis Expands to the U.S. with Launchpad: A New Era of AMS Implementation

Causeis has officially expanded to the United States with the global release of the Causeis Launchpad — a pre-configured, association-ready solution built on iMIS® that is transforming how associations implement, automate, and scale their operations. Post this

"Most AMS platforms expect associations to build everything from scratch — and that's where projects slow down, go over budget, or miss the mark," said Michelle Lelempsis, CEO and Founder of Causeis. "The Causeis Launchpad is different. It's fully pre-configured for associations — from automation and member journeys to dashboards and revenue tools — it's ready on day one. That's how it delivers value faster and more reliably than any traditional AMS."

Purpose-Built for Associations

The Causeis Launchpad is a comprehensive AMS solution, designed by and for association professionals. Key features include:

Pre-built member journeys, onboarding workflows, and engagement automation

Real-time dashboards providing insights on member retention, behavior, and growth

Integrated CPD tracking, SMS, job boards, and member portals

Tools for digital content, video platforms, job boards, and marketplaces

Ready-to-use configurations that eliminate complexity and accelerate deployment

Proven Results from the Causeis Launchpad

Associations that have implemented the Causeis Launchpad have seen:

Implementations up to 3x faster, averaging 20 weeks from start to go live.

ROI within 6 months through new revenue and growth opportunities.

A client satisfaction score of 98% signalling high satisfaction and trust.

"We're not just delivering software — we're delivering momentum," said Casey Hines, Managing Director and COO of Causeis North America. "U.S. associations are asking for less complexity, better data, and member experiences that meet modern expectations. The Causeis Launchpad delivers exactly that."

Join the Causeis Launchpad Preview Event

To celebrate its U.S. debut, associations are invited to an exclusive virtual Causeis Launchpad Preview Event, hosted by the Causeis team. The event will feature:

A live demonstration of the Causeis Launchpad's capabilities

A Q&A with digital transformation experts

Insights into accelerating implementation and maximizing value with iMIS

Date: July 22, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Register: https://www.causeis.com/preview

Expanding Causeis's Global Impact

Through this expansion, U.S.-based associations gain:

A localized version of the Causeis Launchpad ready for North American association structures

Dedicated project teams with regional expertise

Ongoing consulting, support, and digital-first training

Access to the Digital First Conference ( March 2026 ) and the Causeis Digital Academy

Causeis's expansion builds on its long-standing relationship with Advanced Solutions International (ASI), the creators of iMIS. Causeis has been named Global iMIS Partner of the Year four times since 2020.

"We've seen firsthand how Causeis continues to raise the bar for what's possible with iMIS," said Bob Alves, Chairman and CEO of Advanced Solutions International. "Their Launchpad solution is more than an implementation approach — it's a strategic accelerator. U.S. associations are looking for ways to streamline complexity, reduce project risk, and deliver value to their members faster. Launchpad powered by iMIS checks every box, and we're proud to support their expansion as a trusted iMIS partner."

About Causeis

Causeis is the leading digital transformation partner for associations across Asia-Pacific and North America. With unmatched expertise in association strategy and iMIS, Causeis delivers smarter solutions through its signature platform, the Causeis Launchpad. As a four-time Global iMIS Partner of the Year, Causeis is committed to empowering associations through innovation, insight, and impact. Learn more at causeis.com.

Media Contact

Casey Hines, Causeis, 1 480 297 9906, [email protected], https://www.causeis.com

SOURCE Causeis