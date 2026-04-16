Causeis recognized with multiple global honors at ASI Executive Business Summit

Causeis, the leading digital transformation partner for associations, has been recognized with multiple global honors at the 2026 Advanced Solutions International (ASI) Executive Business Summit. The recognition reinforces Causeis as one of the most trusted and high performing partners in the global iMIS community.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Causeis, the leading digital transformation partner for associations, has been recognized with multiple global honors at the 2026 Advanced Solutions International (ASI) Executive Business Summit. The recognition reinforces Causeis as one of the most trusted and high performing partners in the global iMIS® community.

Held from 24 to 26 February in Hollywood, Florida, the ASI Executive Business Summit brings together technology partners from around the world to collaborate on digital innovation, emerging trends, and strategies that help associations strengthen engagement and operational performance.

At this year's summit, Causeis received several of ASI's highest honors, including:

Global iMIS Partner of the Year

Client Sales Leader of the Year

New Account Leader of the Year

Client Satisfaction Award

ASI Chairman's Circle Award

Global iMIS Partner of the Year represents the highest recognition within the international iMIS ecosystem. Causeis has now achieved this distinction five times in six years, underscoring the organization's consistent delivery of value, innovation, and meaningful digital transformation outcomes for associations across Australia, Asia Pacific, and North America.

Causeis was also named as part of the ASI Chairman's Circle, which recognizes top performing partners who demonstrate exceptional capability and unwavering commitment to client success.

These honors reflect the strength of Causeis in delivering modern digital platforms, improving operational efficiency, and elevating member value. Causeis is recognized for its expertise in complex iMIS implementations and strategic transformation programs. Central to this capability is the Causeis Launchpad powered by iMIS®, a signature delivery platform that provides associations with a faster, clearer, and more confident pathway to value through proven implementation frameworks and structured adoption.

The summit also explored opportunities shaping the future of association operations, including the expanding role of artificial intelligence, the rise of generative search, and the importance of stronger onboarding and change management practices to support sustainable technology adoption.

Michelle Lelempsis, CEO and Founder of Causeis, said the recognition reflects the team's expertise and commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for associations.

"To be recognized as AiSP of the Year five times in six years is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the capability and passion of our team. Our focus has always been on helping associations modernize their digital platforms and unlock new ways to engage and grow. We are proud to work alongside organizations that are ambitious about their future and ready to embrace progress."

Paul Ramsbottom, Managing Director of ASI Asia Pacific, said Causeis continues to be a standout partner within the global iMIS community.

"Causeis continues to set the benchmark for iMIS innovation and client success globally. Their consistent recognition as AiSP of the Year reflects their deep association expertise and their commitment to helping organizations unlock the full potential of iMIS. We are especially proud to see an Australian partner leading on the global stage with such consistency and impact."

This global recognition highlights Causeis' ongoing mission to advance the impact associations have on the world through modern, future ready digital transformation.

About Causeis

Causeis is the leading digital transformation partner for associations across Asia Pacific and North America. With deep expertise in association strategy and iMIS, Causeis helps organizations modernize their digital platforms, improve operational efficiency, and elevate member value. Through its signature delivery platform, the Causeis Launchpad powered by iMIS, Causeis provides a structured and strategic pathway that accelerates the return on technology investment. As a female founded organization with a 98 percent customer satisfaction rating and recognition as a five-time Global iMIS Partner of the Year, Causeis empowers associations to achieve stronger engagement, greater clarity, and long term growth. Discover the Causeis Launchpad: https://www.causeis.com/Launchpad

About ASI

Advanced Solutions International, Inc. (ASI) is a leading global provider of cloud software and services for associations and non-profits. ASI's innovative suite of constituent engagement solutions helps clients digitally transform their organizations, streamline operations, and grow revenue by leveraging proven industry best practices and expertise. The company's portfolio includes iMIS® for association and non-profit management, TopClass for learning management, OpenWater for application and review management, and Clowder® for year-round mobile app management. Learn more at www.advsol.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Lelempsis, Causeis, 1 9178102150, [email protected], https://www.causeis.com

SOURCE Causeis