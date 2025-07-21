2025 AAEA annual meeting track session

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by the Agricultural Trade and Policy Section (ATP), "Causes and Consequences of U.S. Agricultural Trade Deficit" will discuss how the US agri-food sector has experienced a rapidly declining trade balance, with 2019 being the first year in many decades the sector had a trade deficit. U.S. agri-food imports are increasing faster than exports, causing trade balance to go from a $14.8 billion surplus in 2016 to a $1.17 billion deficit in 2019 and again to a $2.39 billion deficit in 2022. The deficit quickly rose to $16.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach an unprecedented $32.5 billion by 2024, according to the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS). The surging deficit and persistent trend have become a pressing concern among policymakers and industry stakeholders. The three presentations address the causes and consequences of this trade deficit.

Decoding the Fundamental Shift in U.S. Agricultural Trade

Yi Li, University of Florida

Trade Policies and U.S. Agricultural Trade Deficit

William Ridley, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

The Effects of Mergers and Acquisitions on U.S. Agri-food Trade Deficit

Stephen Devadoss, Texas Tech University

This session will take place on July 29 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am in the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in the Governors Square 10 room.

