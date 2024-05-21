Causeway Solutions Earns HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

"This is the second year in a row that we've achieved HITRUST i1 Certification," said William Skelly, CEO of Causeway Solutions. "I'm incredibly proud of the way our dedicated team members are adhering to strong cybersecurity practices in support of our clients and partners." Post this

"This is the second year in a row that we've achieved HITRUST i1 Certification," said William Skelly, CEO of Causeway Solutions. "I'm incredibly proud of the way our dedicated team members are adhering to strong cybersecurity practices in support of our clients and partners. We're always reimagining and optimizing the use of AI, machine learning and our proprietary algorithms to serve clients in diverse industries, including healthcare, sports, entertainment, as well as political campaign strategists. The certification demonstrates our commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection."

"HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "Causeway Solutions' HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity."

"Since our HITRUST certification in 2023, we kept refining our processes and successfully improved our scores across all categories of the stringent qualifications," added Tim Duer, Vice President of Healthcare & Enterprise Insights at Causeway Solutions. "Our team did a phenomenal job with no security breach – mitigating all phishing and spam attacks! This speaks volumes about the strength of our technology team and the infrastructure we have in place to keep our clients' data secure."

To learn more about the new HITRUST i1 Certification and the ways Causeway Solutions supports clients with predictive and prescriptive modeling, customized audience targeting strategies and data concierge services, email [email protected].

