Cavicchio Greenhouses Cultivates Operational Efficiency & 100% Label Accuracy with TEKLYNX

Previously, Cavicchio Greenhouses faced challenges with a tedious label design process and label errors due to manual data entry. The labeling process involved three employees designing and managing labels and 50 employees accessing and printing labels, but only from dedicated workstations.

The advanced features of CODESOFT label design software and flexibility of data transmission to SENTINEL print automation software led Cavicchio Greenhouses to choose TEKLYNX. After implementation, Cavicchio Greenhouses experienced:

100% labeling accuracy

ERP system integration

WYSIWYG design reducing reprints

Centralized printing to print labels from any workstation on the network

The reliability of CODESOFT and SENTINEL also drastically decreased technical support time by an impressive 90%, ensuring smoother operations and a positive return on investment. Jim Petrillo, IT Manager at Cavicchio Greenhouses explained, "Our solution has been extremely robust. Once we ironed out the minor issues we had during the first couple of weeks, we haven't had any downtime or technical issues in the past 18 months!"

"TEKLYNX is proud to have played a key role in modernizing Cavicchio Greenhouses' labeling environment. The successful implementation of CODESOFT and SENTINEL reflects our commitment to providing enterprise-level solutions that simplify complex workflows. As their partner, we're dedicated to supporting their ongoing success and ensuring our solutions continue to meet and exceed their evolving needs," said Doug Niemeyer, President & General Manager at TEKLYNX Americas.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

