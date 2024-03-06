Caylent Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency for Consulting Services

"As the technology continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, our team remains dedicated to helping our customers accelerate the journey from idea to implementation of the generative AI solutions that will most impact their business" said Lori Williams, CEO at Caylent. Post this

"Caylent is proud to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency," said Lori Williams, CEO at Caylent. "As the technology continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, our team remains dedicated to helping our customers accelerate the journey from idea to implementation of the generative AI solutions that will most impact their business."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

Caylent has delivered over fifty custom generative AI solutions for customers across use cases in autonomous data transformation, generative business intelligence, image generation, business process automation, knowledge bases, and agentful interactions. Caylent's proven frameworks and methodology for AI-readiness expedite the experimentation cycle of numerous generative AI use cases to help organizations accelerate the launch and implementation of production-grade solutions that deliver actual business value. Through their suite of Caylent Catalysts, customers can quickly turn their ideas into business impact through use case discovery sessions and proof-of-value development to production deployment.

"Our reputation as pioneers in autonomous AI solutions for the built environment is rooted in our ongoing pursuit of innovation and pushing boundaries." said Jean-Simon Venne, Chief Technology Officer & Cofounder, BrainBox AI. "The pathway to our generative AI innovation was made possible by partnering with Caylent and using Amazon Bedrock which both enabled the creation of the world's first virtual building assistant. This industry-defining technology, together with our AI for HVAC solution will have momentous impact on building operations management, reducing HVAC energy costs by up to 25% and greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40%"

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world-class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent was named Application Modernization Partner of the year in 2023, Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022 and Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021 by AWS. Caylent's core practice areas include Migration, Application Modernization, Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Native Application Development, and DevOps. Learn more at https://caylent.com/.

