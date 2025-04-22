Caylent and Symmons Leverage AWS to Transform Water Management & Conservation with AI and Machine Learning

The AI-driven anomaly detection integrated into the Symmons® Evolution® platform projected to save five billion gallons of water in five years

IRVINE,Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caylent, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner that enables companies to evolve their business through artificial intelligence (AI), cloud modernization, and data-backed solutions, today announced its partnership with Symmons Industries, a leader in smart water management solutions, to enhance its Evolution platform to integrate AI-driven anomaly detection and generative AI, enabling automated detection and proactive management of water usage issues.

Leaks, undetected failures, and inefficient water usage result in millions of gallons of wasted water each year, increasing costs, straining infrastructure, and ultimately harming the planet with unintended water usage. Traditional Building Management Systems (BMS) require costly installations and specialized personnel to analyze data, leaving many facilities reliant on reactive maintenance rather than proactive solutions.

By integrating AI-powered automation, Symmons and Caylent have revolutionized water management, which not only improves efficiency and lowers costs, but also brings their customers one step closer to reaching their sustainability goals. Key enhancements to the Evolution® platform include:

Anomaly detection, powered by Amazon SageMaker AI, identifies abnormal water usage patterns, leaks, and inefficiencies in real time.

ML-driven predictive maintenance that alerts teams to potential system failures before they occur, reducing downtime, emergency repairs, and overall maintenance costs.

Generative AI copilot powered by Amazon Bedrock that provides facility managers with prescriptive troubleshooting recommendations. Using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), the system provides more accurate and actionable guidance by contextualizing anomaly detection data with water system theory, building metadata, facility-specific usage trends, and historical issues.

Scalable MLOps infrastructure that ensures continuous model retraining, optimizing detection precision over time.

Cloud-based infrastructure leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) services including Amazon SageMaker, Amazon DynamoDB, AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, and Amazon OpenSearch Service.

Early results from the AI-enhanced Evolution platform already show significant benefits and improvements for Symmons customers across hospitality, commercial, and multifamily properties. Already, 80 million gallons of water were saved in 2024 alone across 74 high-usage sites. In the next five years, it is projected to save 5 billion gallons of water, directly supporting ESG, sustainability, and LEED-aligned environmental goals. Additionally, over 400 leak incidents were detected and resolved in the past year, preventing an estimated $5 million in water damage.

"Partnering with Symmons Evolution was a strategic move that's already paid off. Beyond immediate financial savings exceeding $300,000 in the first year, our insurance premiums for 2025 improved dramatically thanks to reduced risk from proactive leak and temperature management," said Aimee Fyke, Chief Operating Officer at Tharaldson Hospitality Management "Evolution's AI system has turned real-time data into actionable insights for teams across our portfolio, significantly enhancing guest satisfaction and sustainability."

"The integration of AI into the Evolution platform is a game-changer," said Tim O'Keeffe, Chief Executive Officer of Symmons. "With Caylent's expertise, we're empowering facility teams to move from reactive maintenance to proactive, AI-driven water management—helping them cut costs, save water, and improve operational efficiency. Since we implemented these upgrades, each proactive action taken thanks to the Evolution platform saved our customers an average of $10,000 per incident by preventing full system failures."

"By embedding advanced AI and machine learning capabilities directly into the Evolution platform, we've turned reactive water management into a real-time, intelligent system," said Randall Hunt, CTO at Caylent. "Our team worked closely with Symmons to architect a solution that leverages predictive models trained on real-world building data, RAG-enhanced guidance, and scalable MLOps infrastructure. The result is a platform that not only identifies anomalies faster, but actually helps facilities teams understand why an issue is happening and what to do next. That's the power of bringing modern AI to the edge of operations."

For more information, read our case study.

About Caylent

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Caylent is shaping the future where AI transforms industries responsibly and with excellence. We help companies build the solutions they need to succeed in today's market while enabling organizational evolution to thrive in a rapidly changing technology landscape. Our AI-enabled delivery methodology combined with our deep AWS experience turns our customers' ideas into impact, faster.

Caylent's achievements include being named AWS Migration Consulting Partner of the Year, GenAI Industry Solution Partner of the Year, and Industry Partner of the Year - Financial Services in 2024, Application Modernization Partner of the Year in 2023, AWS Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022, and AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021. Caylent's services include migrations, modernization, custom software development and generative AI. Learn more at https://caylent.com/

About Symmons

Established in Boston in 1939, Symmons invented the world's first anti-scald, pressure-balancing shower valve. In 1968, Symmons released the Temptrol® shower valve, made entirely of brass, bronze, and stainless steel and manufactured right in Massachusetts. Today, Temptrol is widely considered the benchmark for pressure-balancing shower valves.

The Symmons legacy of innovation continues with the Evolution® Building Management System. Evolution's network of wireless, non-invasive sensors for temperature, humidity, flow, metering, and leaks can be self-installed in less than two hours. Evolution's sensors deliver real-time AI-assisted data to the Evolution Dashboard, which can alert staff 24/7 via text, email, or phone.

The Symmons corporate offices, manufacturing facility, and Customer Service team are proudly based in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company manufactures durable and reliable plumbing products for residential, commercial, hospitality, and institutional installations, all backed by the industry's best warranty.

Learn more at www.symmons.com.

