Caylent Announces Generative AI Knowledge Base Catalyst

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caylent, a leading cloud services company and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier partner, today announced the launch of its Generative AI (Gen AI) Knowledge Base Catalyst, a proprietary Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) Knowledge Base framework that is built on AWS Bedrock and powered by Anthropic's Claude 2. Caylent's Gen AI Knowledge Base Catalyst is designed to accelerate customers' implementation of Gen AI driven knowledge management with natural language query capabilities.

"Drawing on Caylent's deep expertise in machine learning (ML), AI, and AWS, we've crafted a Retrieval Augmented Generation platform that transforms an organization's vast memory into a constantly evolving knowledge base," said Randall Hunt, VP of Cloud Strategy and Innovation at Caylent. "By harnessing both traditional and semantic generative search indexes, our platform produces sophisticated and intricate answers to natural language queries. By building our platform on Amazon Bedrock, we are able to integrate continuously, securely, and privately with best-in-class models like Anthropic's Claude V2 and its industry-leading 100k context window. Finally, our API-first approach enables tailored interfaces for each client."

Caylent's Gen AI Knowledge Base Catalyst is designed to be completely customizable to an organization's unique needs. Leveraging Amazon Kendra and its built-in connectors to easily index data, the Knowledge Base Catalyst is able to ingest data sets ranging from project management and productivity software to messaging software and beyond. This private, proprietary resource provides the custom AI chatbot with comprehensive knowledge to draw from in answering queries. Users are able to simply type a question into the web interface or app and receive a response that is specific and distinct to an organization's business.

Enterprise knowledge management is an extremely complex undertaking. Caylent's low cost, low maintenance approach drives rapid return on investment through productivity gains and more effective knowledge dissemination. The framework architecture is designed with the rapidly evolving AI landscape in mind, accommodating prompt tuning and model choice in addition to seamless integration with AWS' suite of AI services, allowing customers to tune the solution as their needs and AWS' capabilities evolve.

"From the inception of the Caylent Catalyst portfolio, our goal has been to accelerate outcomes and innovation for our customers," said Valerie Henderson, President and CRO at Caylent. "Caylent believes in agility, speed, and impact, working to engineer solutions that leverage the breadth and depth of the AWS platform. Our newest Catalyst solution does just this, transforming the manner in which enterprises can engage with and administer their knowledge. It aims to create value and efficiency, and serves as a connective layer to solve problems and accelerate growth for our customers. The AWS investment in Anthropic is an example of the sizable opportunity that exists to help companies unleash the power of Generative AI."

"Companies naturally develop extensive internal documentation and proprietary knowledge over time, built up organically in numerous product and functional team silos," added Mark Olson, VP of Customer Solutions at Caylent. "Caylent's Generative AI Knowledge Base Catalyst addresses this opportunity with a production-ready AI assistant that unifies information access while avoiding data migrations, and presents a simple natural language interface that doesn't require training and frustration to adopt. The result is an AI copilot that serves as a portal to enterprise wisdom and a tireless complement to traditional mentorship efforts."

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent was named Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022 and Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021 by Amazon Web Services. Caylent's core practice areas include: Migration, Application Modernization, Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Native Application Development, and DevOps.

