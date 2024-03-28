Caylent Announces New AI Innovation Engine, Accelerating Customer Generative AI Initiatives into Production

"In working to integrate generative AI into our HealthTech solutions, the expertise that Caylent's custom team of machine learning, big data, application and software specialists brought to the project was invaluable," said Vivek Desai, CTO, North America, RLDatix. Post this

The AI Innovation Engine is designed to accelerate continuous generative AI value development through a multi-step engagement process. Caylent's team of experts start by working backwards from business objectives to help customers prioritize their generative AI use cases, ranking each potential solution by business value and feasibility. Next, using a continuous innovation framework, Caylent's AI experts iteratively engineer prompts, train and fine-tune models, and test solutions against business goals to produce proof-of-value. As proof-of-values are validated, Caylent's operations-focused team members take these solutions to production, adding automation and operational guardrails, to begin generating immediate business impact.

As a customer's needs evolve over time, the Caylent team dynamically adjusts to provide enhanced support for research, experimentation, and production excellence, ensuring comprehensive partnership support from start to finish. The Innovation Engine team is customizable and includes architects, engineers, and strategists specializing in AI, data, applications, and infrastructure practice areas.

"In working to integrate generative AI into our HealthTech solutions, the expertise that Caylent's custom team of machine learning, big data, application and software specialists brought to the project was invaluable," said Vivek Desai, CTO - North America, RLDatix, a global software company offering solutions to connect healthcare operations and improve safety outcomes. "Their 'Prioritize, Prove, Produce' methodology for identifying and implementing the most feasible and valuable AI use cases for our business helped us see value sooner and continue to evolve as an industry leader."

"Having implemented dozens of generative AI solutions with our proven methodology, we know what it takes to go from brainstorming to delivering meaningful results in production," said Lori Williams, CEO, Caylent. "The AI Innovation Engine is ideal for companies who are committed to developing bespoke AI solutions and want to create a cultural framework for evolutionary innovation. Throughout the process, we collaborate closely with our clients to assess, architect, and accelerate the creation of business value."

Caylent's AI Innovation Engine is available immediately, in six or 12 month options. When a customer's commitment is over, they can renew for a new term or wait until they need help again. For more information, visit the AI Innovation Engine page.

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world-class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency in 2024 and was named Application Modernization Partner of the year in 2023, Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022 and Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021 by AWS. Caylent's core practice areas include Migration, Application Modernization, Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Native Application Development, and DevOps. Learn more at https://caylent.com/.

