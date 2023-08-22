Caylent Appoints Lori Williams as Chief Executive Officer to Fuel its Next Era of Growth

Caylent, a leading Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier cloud services company, today announced the appointment of Lori Williams as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Williams brings a strong track record of building and leading innovative services organizations.
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caylent, a leading Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier cloud services company, today announced the appointment of Lori Williams as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Williams brings a strong track record of building and leading innovative services organizations. As CEO she will leverage that experience to drive the vision for Caylent's next stage of growth and lead the organization as it builds to scale in support of that vision. JP La Torre, the company's founding CEO will transition to an advisory role and continue serving as a member of Caylent's Board of Directors.
"Since founding Caylent eight years ago, the growth and success that the company has achieved has been more rewarding than I ever could have anticipated," said La Torre. "As I transition into a new role, I know that the company is in good hands under the leadership of the management team and Lori, an industry veteran who deeply understands cloud services as well as leading companies during critical periods of growth. Furthermore, she truly embodies Caylent's values, understanding and connecting with our people and culture. In addition to her impressive experience and specialized knowledge base, it's clear to me that she is the right fit and I am confident that Lori is the ideal leader to oversee our next phase of growth."
"I have been extremely impressed with JP's accomplishments in building Caylent's exceptional team, phenomenal work culture, and his leadership in growing the company to become a leading AWS partner," said Williams. "AWS provides the best foundational technologies for the future of business and with their significant investment in data, analytics and Gen AI it creates a unique opportunity for Caylent to provide innovation for our customers and be a disrupter in the systems integration space. It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead the next phase of growth at Caylent."
Williams has spent several decades leading high growth tech product and services companies strategically building sales, operations and customer delivery organizations. Most recently she has served in executive roles at innovative cloud services companies including Appirio, Gigster, and most recently, served as President of Services at Traction on Demand prior to their exit to Salesforce. She began her career with Lotus Notes, one of the pioneers in developing system integrator (SI) ecosystems and marketplaces.
"Lori's expertise lies with organizations that are growing within an expanding technology ecosystem," said Stephen Garden, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Caylent. "With the rise of generative AI, Caylent is uniquely positioned to disrupt the services model. JP's innovative ideation and ability to lead has been absolutely integral to building Caylent to this point, and Lori's experience growing companies will be invaluable towards taking us to the next level, both as a leading AWS partner and as an organization that will change the technology services landscape."
"We're thrilled to welcome Lori to Caylent," added Valerie Henderson, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Caylent. "Having just placed second on CRN's Fast Growth 150 list and no. 93 on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies, it's an exciting time of momentum for the company. I look forward to working alongside Lori as we enter this next era of growth."
Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.
Caylent was named Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022 and Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021 by Amazon Web Services. Caylent's core practice areas include: Migration, Application Modernization, Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Native Application Development, and DevOps. Learn more at https://caylent.com/
