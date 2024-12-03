Caylent Awarded Three 2024 AWS Partner of the Year Awards

Caylent recognized as winner of Migration Consulting Partner of the Year, Generative AI (GenAI) Industry Solution Partner of the Year, and Industry Partner of the Year - Financial Services, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation and evolve in the modern cloud.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caylent, a leading cloud consulting and services company, is proud to announce its achievements in the 2024 AWS Partner Awards. Recognized for its innovative solutions and dedication to customer success, Caylent was named a winner in three prestigious categories and a finalist in two additional categories.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Caylent is honored to be the winner of the Migration Consulting Partner of the Year – Global award. This accolade recognizes partners who have demonstrated exceptional expertise in customer migrations to the AWS Cloud. Judged based on the number, value, and on-time delivery of migrations, this award underscores Caylent's ability to streamline the journey to AWS for organizations around the globe, ensuring seamless transitions and measurable business outcomes.

Caylent was also named the winner of the GenAI Industry Solution Partner of the Year – Global award. This category celebrates top partners with the Generative AI Competency who excel in crafting transformative applications across diverse industries. Caylent's recognition in this space highlights its leadership in helping customers adopt and scale generative AI technologies while adhering to responsible AI principles and frameworks.

Additionally, Caylent was recognized as the winner of the Industry Partner of the Year – Financial Services – North America award. This award spotlights partners with the AWS Financial Services Competency who drive innovation for banks, insurance companies, capital markets firms, and payment processors of all sizes. Caylent's tailored solutions have enabled financial services customers to modernize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve industry-leading results.

Caylent was also recognized as a finalist in two global categories: GenAI Consulting Partner of the Year and Application Modernization Consulting Partner of the Year. These honors reflect Caylent's breadth of expertise in helping businesses accelerate generative AI initiatives from prototype to production and transform legacy applications into agile, highly available systems using modern architectures. These recognitions highlight Caylent's commitment to empowering organizations to modernize their operations and integrate cutting-edge AI capabilities.

"This recognition highlights the incredible work our teams accomplish daily to empower organizations across industries," said Lori Williams, CEO at Caylent. "Winning and being named a finalist in these esteemed categories reflects our commitment to delivering tailored, impactful solutions that leverage the full potential of AWS services. We are grateful to AWS for this acknowledgment and remain focused on driving customer success."

"Caylent's expertise has been pivotal in defining a modernization strategy from monolith to microservices, as well as defining a next generation cell-based deployment architecture to help ensure Life360 continues to scale globally for our 76+ million users," said Justin Moore, CTO at Life360. "In addition, their approach while migrating our GPS device stack from GCP to AWS reduced latency across data centers, enabling us to provide a seamless experience for our members –making everyday family life better."

The AWS Partner Awards included a rigorous selection process, including self-nominations and data-driven evaluations audited by Canalys. These accolades affirm Caylent's ability to support customers with cloud migrations, generative AI solutions, application modernization, and industry-specific transformations.

About Caylent

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Caylent is shaping the future where AI transforms industries responsibly and with excellence. We help companies build the solutions they need to succeed in today's market while enabling organizational evolution to thrive in a rapidly changing technology landscape. Our AI-enabled delivery methodology combined with our deep AWS experience turn your ideas into impact, faster.

Caylent achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency in 2024 and was named Application Modernization Partner of the year in 2023, Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022 and Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021 by AWS. Caylent's core practice areas are cloud architecture and engineering, cloud data engineering, custom software development and generative AI. Learn more at https://caylent.com/

