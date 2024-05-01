Caylent Inks Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Value-Driven Generative AI Solutions to Customers, Accelerating Ideas to Impact

"We are expanding our collaboration with AWS to strengthen our ability to provide revolutionary solutions that accelerate time to value for our customers," said Valerie Henderson, President, Caylent. Post this

As a result, this collaboration will support Caylent's mission to propel customers beyond the generative AI trial phase to the development of impactful business solutions, all empowered by their frameworks and custom delivery accelerators.

"We are expanding our collaboration with AWS to strengthen our ability to provide revolutionary solutions that accelerate time to value for our customers," said Valerie Henderson, President, Caylent. "Having delivered dozens of custom generative AI solutions for customers, Caylent has the proven experience to implement production ready solutions. Our goal is to take companies beyond the generative AI experimentation phase through prioritization of use cases, proof-of-values and productionalizing solutions that drive significant business impact."

Caylent offers solutions to meet customers wherever they are in their generative AI adoption journey. Caylent's AI Innovation Engine, an embedded, agile, multi-disciplinary AI team, helps to fast track scaled development of customers' generative AI initiatives by taking a portfolio approach, leading a business value exploration to determine the optimal path from idea to impact, rapidly prototyping, and releasing to production.

Caylent's portfolio of battle-tested delivery accelerators aim to speed generative AI solution deployment. Caylent's Generative AI Knowledge Base Catalyst, powered by Anthropic Claude on Amazon Bedrock, helps customers experiment with generative AI quickly through a custom AI chatbot that encapsulates common knowledge base and AI assistant scenarios. In combination with Caylent's Bedrock Battleground, customers can quickly evaluate and prototype with various industry leading large language models (LLMs) to select the best fit for their generative AI solutions.

"Many of our customers have unique, industry-specific generative AI use cases. Building on Amazon Bedrock enables our solutions to be flexible and easily adaptable to the latest models," says Randall Hunt, VP of Cloud Strategy, Caylent. "By using Amazon Bedrock we can continue delivering the highest quality tokens, as fast as possible, at the lowest cost."

Additionally, Caylent's proprietary generative AI framework MeteorAI accelerates front-end development through templatized role based access control and fine-grained access control to securely integrate customers' existing data and expedites the production release of generative AI solutions, redefining how organizations build bespoke internal and consumer-facing generative AI applications.

"At IdenX, we aim to not only lead our industry, but also to continuously evolve our space by using patented machine learning and AI technology to provide our clients with customized, data-driven insights," said Jacob Langenkamp, CEO, IdenX. "Caylent's expertise in AWS and generative AI technologies has been invaluable to us in accelerating data processing with generative AI, maximizing the efficiency of our talent's time and resources."

As part of this SCA, Caylent will continue to deliver generative AI solutions across key industries with unique use cases, such as Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Financial Services, Retail, Advertising & Marketing Technology, Transportation & Logistics, and Education Technology. In addition, Caylent will evolve their generative AI delivery accelerators.

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world-class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency in 2024 and was named Application Modernization Partner of the year in 2023, Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022 and Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021 by AWS. Caylent's core practice areas include Migration, Application Modernization, Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Native Application Development, and DevOps. Learn more at https://caylent.com/.

