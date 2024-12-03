Caylent Launches Applied Intelligence, an AI-Driven Model to Reduce Cloud Complexities and Accelerate Adoption

New methodologies, frameworks, and solutions for delivering the next generation of cloud services will cut migration and modernization timelines from years to months.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caylent, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced Applied Intelligence, the latest Caylent delivery model dedicated to AI-first cloud services. This new model was developed with real-world insights gathered from thousands of cloud projects. It is intentionally designed to lower the barriers of cloud migration and modernization through the strategic and intentional application of artificial intelligence (AI) at every stage of a customer's cloud evolution.

Businesses are under pressure to innovate their cloud infrastructure and modernize applications quickly but are bogged down by manual processes and a lack of access to highly technical expertise. In fact, 98% of global tech executives report the increasing complexity of data across the cloud has impacted their business. Caylent's new Applied Intelligence delivery model helps organizations lower the barriers to cloud and AI adoption while moving from pilot to production faster, spurring transformative time and cost savings.

Caylent Applied Intelligence is an agile AI delivery model with a singular purpose: to set the standard for the next generation of AI-powered cloud services delivery. With 77% of CEOs concerned about the availability of essential cloud skills, it's more important than ever to foster collaboration between AI and engineers to drive faster results and simplify cloud operations management. That is why Caylent's Applied Intelligence model has committed early and wholeheartedly to evolving its business model to include AI in every aspect of its strategy, technology, and talent.

Cloud migration and modernization is a time-consuming, resource-intensive process that often creates business disruptions a company cannot afford. Rather than focusing on replacing a company's talent with AI, Caylent's model focuses on creating new patterns, processes, and Catalysts™ such as OmniLake and Polyglots to provide complimentary AI services that take on the undifferentiated heavy lifting, allowing organizations to concentrate on high-value tasks. The real advantage lies in the collaborative synergy between AI and engineers, accelerating results and boosting Caylent's capacity to deliver modern cloud services quickly and efficiently.

OmniLake: Unify enterprise data management and analytics

SQL Polyglot: Accelerate database migrations

IaC Polyglot: Automate Infrastructure as Code

.NET Polyglot: Facilitate application modernization and migration

"Caylent's SQL Polyglot tool provided our team with an entirely new way of executing their Database Migration across database platforms. The Generative AI translations, combined with the advanced automated testing, enabled our team to translate the complex SQL logic in our codebase, accelerating the migration process," said Bobby Land, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Teamfront.

The potential that AI has to drive cutting-edge innovation is massive, but to turn that potential into real value, tech leaders require solutions that allow them to transform operations without disrupting business flow. In fact, a global IDC study found that every $1 invested in AI yields an average return of $3.50, with 93% of companies projected to adopt AI within the next year to capture this return. Helping companies navigate the path to realizing this return is impossible to take on alone. That's why Caylent is committed to fostering purposeful partnerships with leading cloud companies such as AWS. Caylent Applied Intelligence was purpose-built on AWS, leveraging solutions such as Amazon first-party models and Amazon Q Developer transformation capabilities. This helps us deliver the next generation of applied AI cloud services for our customers and ensure their continued business evolution.

"The rapid pace of technological change driven by AI has created an urgent need for businesses to evolve their cloud infrastructure and modernize their application stack. Historically, managing tech debt has been a real challenge for organizations; the cost and risk can seem daunting while the impact is hard to quantify," said Lori Williams, CEO at Caylent. "Our proven AI expertise and tailored Applied Intelligence services reduce the burden of manual engineering processes and achieve faster time-to-impact. Providing a proven approach to balancing human expertise and machine intelligence."

About Caylent

As an all-in AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Caylent catalyzes organizational evolution by bringing together the right talent, technology, and strategy. We not only help clients build the solutions they need to succeed in today's market but the distinct IP that will enable adaptation through the rapidly changing business landscape for years to come.

Caylent continues its tradition of excellence achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency in 2024 and being named the 2024 Migration Consulting Partner of the Year - Global, GenAI Industry Solution Partner of the Year - Global, and 2024 Industry Partner of the Year, Financial Services - NAMER by AWS. Caylent's core service areas are AWS Foundations & Migrations, Application Modernization, Cloud Native Application Development, Data Modernization & Analytics, Artificial Intelligence & MLOps, Generative AI, and Infrastructure & DevOps Modernization. Learn more at Caylent.com/services.

