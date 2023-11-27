Caylent Launches MeteorAI to Supercharge GenAI Initiatives from Ideation to Implementation

"By working with Caylent and leveraging their MeteorAI framework, we've been able to significantly accelerate our generative AI initiatives," said Jean-Simon Venne, CTO and Co-founder, BrainBox AI Post this

MeteorAI redefines how customers build bespoke internal and consumer-facing generative AI applications with Caylent's AWS Data and Cloud Native development teams. It is the culmination of Caylent's platform, process, and practice expertise in building AI solutions. Within the framework, models and prompts are custom-tuned for each company's specific business needs using their data. MeteorAI enables customized secure data integrations that continuously ingest, transform, process, and act on data in real time, supporting individual employee inferences and programmatic back-office integrations. While achieving a custom, useful enterprise generative AI solution can require lengthy experimentation and optimization cycles, MeteorAI expedites the time to business value with battle-proven prompt templates for popular use cases, an extensible and modular backend, pre-configured monitoring, a library of pre-configured third-party data sources and integrations, and deep integration with popular authentication and privacy solutions. Finally, a feedback and alignment mechanism helps customers continuously improve the underlying generations.

"Given the role BrainBox AI plays in the critical pursuit of lowering carbon emissions from the built environment globally, remaining at the forefront of innovation is imperative," said Jean-Simon Venne, CTO and Co-founder, BrainBox AI. "By working with Caylent and leveraging their MeteorAI framework, we've been able to significantly accelerate our generative AI initiatives. In the building sector where data is often difficult to access and regularly discarded, we are leveraging this valuable information via generative AI to provide a proactive co-pilot for building managers and operators that is able to make recommendations and take action."

Deployed in an organization's own AWS account, MeteorAI requires no monthly subscription fees and boasts an intuitive experience, enterprise-grade security, API-first design, an extensible generative AI operating system, seamless deep systems and data integrations, as well as multimodal and multi-model capabilities. MeteorAI also enables proactive, intelligent actions, reducing time spent on manual procedural tasks.

MeteorAI by Caylent is available starting November 27th, 2023. For more information, visit https://caylent.com/meteor-ai

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world-class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent was named Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022 and Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021 by AWS. Caylent's core practice areas include Migration, Application Modernization, Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Native Application Development, and DevOps. Learn more at https://caylent.com/

Media Contact

Rachel Provenzano, Mission Control Marketing, 585-748-2201, [email protected], https://caylent.com/

SOURCE Caylent