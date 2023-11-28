Caylent Named 2023 AWS Partner of the Year for Application Modernization; Recognized as a Finalist for SI Data and Analytics Partner of the Year

"As an established Caylent customer, I can speak firsthand to their customer-centric approach and ability to deliver outstanding results," said Roger Slobe, CTO, Daylight Transport. Post this

Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel customers' data products and data-as-a-product offerings through their proven expertise and capabilities across data modernization, data governance, application development and generative AI. Caylent's solutions, including the newly launched MeteorAI, enable customers to leverage Caylent's time-tested design patterns and pre-configured technology, thereby decreasing risk and expediting development, to significantly improve time to value and amplify the power of their data.

Caylent holds Data & Analytics, SaaS, Migration, DevOps, Healthcare, Financial Services and Networking Competencies as well as the Windows, Amazon ECS, Amazon EKS, AWS Control Tower, AWS Graviton and AWS Glue Service Delivery Specialization. This is the third consecutive year Caylent has been awarded an AWS Partner of the Year distinction. In 2021, the company was named Rising Star Partner of the Year, North America; in 2022, the Innovation Partner of the Year, North America; and, this year, Global Application Modernization SI Partner of the Year.

"The AWS Partner Awards Caylent has received this year demonstrate our commitment to helping customers transform their legacy applications and to build new modern applications," said Valerie Henderson, President and CRO, Caylent. "Data is what powers applications, and the more valuable the data, the more powerful and useful applications can be in driving business value. As evidenced by the AWS partner recognition we've garnered over the past three years, Caylent has the proven expertise and multi-disciplinary skills across AI, data, applications and DevOps to successfully deliver complex AWS projects for our customers."

"As an established Caylent customer, I can speak firsthand to their customer-centric approach and ability to deliver outstanding results," said Roger Slobe, CTO, Daylight Transport. "We began working with Caylent in an effort to modernize our data infrastructure on AWS, which has unlocked business intelligence and accelerated innovation across our organization. Following that success, they've continued to help us optimize our business by building out a new SaaS solution to manage logistics operations, and we are now actively engaged in a new generative AI project. Our business has benefited tremendously from Caylent's "Do With" approach to engagements. They truly enable our teams with the tools and solutions they need to be successful."

For the second year in a row, Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, which are awarded at both the geo and global levels. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases presented in the nomination form. In addition, there were a number of data-driven award categories, which were comprised of a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance within the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and correct in nature. A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with third-party audit conducted by Canalys.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent was named Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022 and Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021 by Amazon Web Services. Caylent's core practice areas include: Migration, Application Modernization, Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Native Application Development, and DevOps. Learn more at https://caylent.com/

