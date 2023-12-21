Caylent Wins Gender Parity Award at the CRN Women of the Year Awards

"We are proud to recognize the remarkable accomplishments of Caylent and all the winners of the CRN Women of the Year Awards," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. Post this

As the recipient of the Gender Parity Award, the CRN Women of the Year Awards celebrate Caylent's remarkable commitment to driving positive change in the tech landscape through the company's dedication to empowering gender parity and fostering an inclusive workspace. At the heart of Caylent's DEI and gender parity initiatives is the Caylien Collective Board, established in 2022 to focus on four pivotal organizational pillars: community, empowerment, introspection, and investment. Since the board's inception, representation of women employees at Caylent nearly doubled, in addition to half of Caylent's leadership team being comprised of women. In 2023, Caylent introduced several initiatives to further advance gender parity within the organization:

Caylent Navigators Program: An internal mentorship initiative that encourages collaboration among Cayliens to navigate career paths, set goals, and share technical knowledge.

Encuentro of Caylien Women: Monthly virtual events where Caylien women gather to discuss and address the challenges they encounter in the industry. These discussions cover a range of topics, from self-advocacy to imposter syndrome, fostering a supportive environment where women can raise concerns and share experiences.

Breaking Through the Cloud Podcast: A dedicated podcast celebrating and empowering women in the technology industry. Trailblazing women share their extraordinary experiences and advice, fostering a more inclusive tech landscape and empowering women to realize their full potential.

"We are proud to recognize the remarkable accomplishments of Caylent and all the winners of the CRN Women of the Year Awards," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These outstanding individuals, companies, and allies are reshaping the IT channel, inspiring future leaders, and contributing to the growth and innovation of the industry. We salute their achievements and look forward to their continued impact."

Criteria for the Gender Parity Award included a strong track record of nurturing talent among employees who are women as well as a demonstrated commitment to initiatives such as having a diverse workforce and a high percentage of women in leadership roles, along with efforts to support the professional development and growth of women throughout the organization.

The CRN Women of the Year Awards are a testament to the influence of women, companies, and allies in driving meaningful change in the tech sector. The awards recognize not only individual achievements but also the collective efforts of organizations dedicated to advancing diversity and driving progress.

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world-class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent was named Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022 and Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021 by AWS. Caylent's core practice areas include Migration, Application Modernization, Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Native Application Development, and DevOps. Learn more at https://caylent.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert strategic consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the Channel Catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com.

