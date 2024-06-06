Cayman Chemical Expands Molecular Diagnostic Research Offerings Through Partnership with PCRassays.com

We are honored and proud to be a part of a consortium of Michigan-based companies impacting the life sciences ecosystem in a meaningful way, Post this

PCRassays.com is based out of Plymouth, MI and one of the many biotechnology companies representing Michigan, making this a growing hub for the life sciences. "We are honored and proud to be a part of a consortium of Michigan-based companies impacting the life sciences ecosystem in a meaningful way," added Dr. SantaLucia. "We have engineered our enzyme formulations with Fortis (Empirical Biosciences), collaborated with the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for the development of a novel assay, and have now partnered with Cayman Chemical, the leading Michigan-based company supplying life science reagents for researchers worldwide."

To view products offered by Cayman Chemical & PCRassays.com, visit http://www.caymanchem.com/pcrassays

About Cayman

Cayman Chemical helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. In addition, we offer a wide range of analytical services using LC-MS/MS, HPLC, GC, and many other techniques. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic. Learn more at http://www.caymanchem.com.

About PCRassays.com

PCRassays.com provides multiplexed research use only qPCR kits for the detection of human pathogens, food borne pathogens, wastewater surveillance, and research-based applications. PCRassays.com offers flexible multiplex configurations and has an automated design platform (DNA Software) for ever changing market dynamics. The team at PCRassays.com has world-leading expertise in nucleic hybridization, structure folding, and thermodynamics. In addition to our assays, we offer client services for custom assay design and development.

Media Contact

Karin Dunbar, Cayman Chemical, (734) 971-3335, [email protected], www.caymanchem.com

