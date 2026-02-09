Caymas Boats Debuts Two New Saltwater Models at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show

Caymas Boats unveils two new saltwater models—the versatile 29 CT and the newly configured 401 DR—at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show. Designed for performance, comfort, and versatility, both models showcase Caymas' continued growth and innovation in the saltwater market.

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caymas Boats continues its rapid expansion in the saltwater market with the debut of two new models at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show, taking place at the Broward County Convention Center, Booth 1586.

Headlining the announcement is the 29 CT, a groundbreaking new model that blends Caymas' deep inshore expertise with the offshore performance of the CT platform. Designed to excel across bays, nearshore waters, and the open ocean, the 29 CT delivers exceptional fishability, refined fit-and-finish, and confident handling. Paired with the unmatched stability, efficiency, and ride quality of the Caymas CT catamaran hull, the 29 CT is built for anglers and families who demand true versatility without compromise.

Also making its official debut is the 401 DR, a bold evolution of Caymas' flagship vee bottom center console platform. The "DR" designation introduces double-row seating to the 401 CC , delivering enhanced comfort and passenger capacity inspired by the layout of the acclaimed 44 CT. This new configuration brings a perfect balance of luxury, versatility, and long-range capability to the 40-foot class, making it ideal for both serious offshore fishing and entertaining.

"These two models represent the next evolution of Caymas in the saltwater market," said Earl Bentz, Founder and CEO of Caymas Boats. "The 29 CT reflects our deep inshore experience combined with the offshore capability and ride quality of our CT line, creating a boat that's truly at home anywhere you fish. The 401 DR delivers the added seating and comfort our customers have asked for, while still maintaining the performance and confidence they expect from Caymas."

Both models reflect Caymas Boats' commitment to innovative design, precision craftsmanship, and real-world performance on the water.

Attendees are invited to experience both new models in person at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show, Booth 1586, inside the Broward County Convention Center.

For more information, visit www.caymasboats.com or follow Caymas Boats on social media for updates throughout the show.

Media Contact

Todd Falk, Caymas Boats, 1 615-265-0810, [email protected], https://www.caymasboats.com

SOURCE Caymas Boats