Caymas Boats Introduces the All-New 201 Pro -- Tournament Performance, Proven Legacy

Caymas Boats announces the launch of the all-new Caymas 201 Pro, a tournament-ready bass boat designed for serious anglers seeking elite performance, smart design, and long-term value.

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caymas Boats proudly announces the launch of the Caymas 201 Pro, a bass boat built for serious anglers who demand elite performance, smart design, and long-lasting value. Drawing from legendary boat builder Earl Bentz's more than 50 years of innovation in the bass boat industry, the 201 Pro delivers a tournament-ready platform that blends modern engineering with time-tested design principles.

Designed with competitive anglers in mind, the Caymas 201 Pro offers a balanced hull that provides a smooth, confident ride in rough water while maintaining impressive speed and handling. The boat's thoughtful layout maximizes fishability, with ample deck space, oversized storage solutions, and a large and open cockpit area.

"The 201 Pro represents exactly what Caymas stands for," said Earl Bentz, founder of Caymas Boats. "It's a boat built with purpose — strong, efficient, and designed to perform at the highest level without unnecessary complexity or cost. We are excited to add the 201 Pro to our growing lineup of bass boats. In the Walleye segment, the new DV 19 Sport will further expand our multi-species offering as well."

In addition to its on-the-water performance, the 201 Pro is engineered to be a cost-effective option for anglers looking to step into a premium bass boat without sacrificing quality or reliability. From materials to construction methods, every detail reflects Caymas Boats' commitment to delivering exceptional value and long-term durability.

The Caymas 201 Pro is available now through authorized Caymas Boats dealers nationwide.

For more information about the Caymas 201 Pro or to find a dealer near you, visit www.caymasboats.com.

About Caymas Boats

Founded by legendary boat builder Earl Bentz, Caymas Boats is dedicated to building high-quality bass boats that combine performance, durability, and value. With decades of experience and a passion for innovation, Caymas Boats continues to raise the standard for tournament-ready fishing boats.

